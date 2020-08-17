A bunch of sneaky pap pics from last week’s episode of The Bachelor are doing the ’rounds online, as several contestants can be seen breaking down in tears behind-the-scenes.

The emotional moment went down back in March 10 while the ladies were filming scenes at The Paper Mill in Liverpool, Sydney.

In the pics captured out the front of the venue during a filming break, Zoe-Clare McDonald cries into Irena Srbinovska’s arms. Elsewhere, Maddy Carver and Rosemary Sawtell also hugged it out as they cried.

As you’ll remember from Thursday’s ep, none of these emotional moments were aired as it all happened outside of the venue, away from cameras and producers.

Check ’em out here.

It comes after BTS pics showed the reality of filming that ~romantic~ yacht date between Locky Gilbert and Bella Varelis.

When you’re watching the ep, it almost feels like it’s just the two love birds on the yacht, and maybe one cameraman recording their every move. But in reality, there are at least three cameramen, plus a guy who I can only assume is a producer with a hefty document, perhaps steering the scene’s direction.

The Bachelor continues on Wednesday at 7:30pm.