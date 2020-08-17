Truth be told, as much as I enjoy The Bachelor, I’ve always wondered how the hell it’s possible to be crazily, madly, psychotically in love with someone after knowing them for such a short amount of time. Not to mention the fact that you’re watching that person go on dates with a bunch of other people at the same time.

Then again, who am I to question the realms of love? So I’ve been rolling with it this whole time, blindly believing that these people are actually undergoing a wildly romantic experience on the show.

But after seeing a bunch of pap pics that show what goes down behind-the-scenes during filming, I am once again questioning how the hell it’s possible to fall in love in that kind of environment.

The pics give us a gritty look at the taping of the Bachie ep where this year’s bloke Locky Gilbert goes on a yacht date with Bella Varelis.

When you’re watching the ep, it almost feels like it’s just the two love birds on the yacht, and maybe one cameraman recording their every move. But in reality, there are at least three cameramen, plus a guy who I can only assume is a producer with a hefty document, perhaps steering the scene’s direction.

Well, there’s that fantasy shot to hell. Check out the other buzzkill pics here. A farcry from how the ep actually turned out.

The Bachelor continues on Wednesday at 7:30pm.