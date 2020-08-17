Former Survivor star Locky Gilbert was allegedly Network 10’s THIRD choice for this season of The Bachelor and ouch, that’s gotta sting!

According to the So Dramatic! Podcast, Gilbert was truly the bottom of the barrel when it came to The Bachelor candidates.

“Locky has actually one-upped [plan B Bachelorettes Elly and Becky Miles] because it turns out he is our plan C Bachelor,” host Megan Pustetto said in the episode.

“I am told from a very reliable Channel 10 source that Locky wasn’t their first choice. In fact, he wasn’t even their second choice, he was their third choice – aka their last resort because they had no one else and he was basically chucked into the role at the 11th hour. It was struggle street to find someone to fill the role. They had a number of hiccups and the first two contestants that were chosen both pulled out at the last minute.”

Obviously, it’s hard to verify this because Channel 10 aren’t likely to confirm that Locky might not have been their first choice of contestants for the hit series.

The news comes after it was revealed that our slightly-weird sister Bachelorette combo wasn’t the show’s first choice, with Dancing With The Stars judge Sharna Burgess was actually offered the gig first.

“It didn’t feel like it lined up right, but who’s to say that that next year it won’t? If I’m still 36 and single next year, I’ll be calling The Bachelor like, “Okay, let’s do this! I need some help,”‘ she told the Big Demi Energy podcast.

At this point, the Locky Gilbert-flavoured tea simply won’t stop flowing and we’re only one week into the highly-anticipated season.

The Bachelor returns Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel 10. But before then, you can catch the rest of the truly wild Bachie tea on the So Dramatic! Podcast here.