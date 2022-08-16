There’s a report banging around, claiming that the ending of The Bachelor Australia 2022 has already been spoiled by one of the three leads, Jed McIntosh.

A sneaky source told Yahoo Lifestyle that the bloke was sashaying around Sydney over the weekend looking “very single” as he was “approaching girls” at Sussudio in Potts Point.

“It was really weird he was there on his own, he told us he was waiting for his mates but no one came,” the spy alleged to the site.

“We left at around 3am and he was still there on his own. It’s as if he just went out to meet people.”

The insider claimed that when she asked him about the reality show, he said it was “a good experience” but “couldn’t confirm” if he had ended the show arm-in-arm with a contestant.

The report also alleged that he “has been living it up after filming the show on the Gold Coast last month and openly discussing the season with random people he meets in bars.”

READ MORE New Bachie Jed McIntosh Has Apologised After Fucked Up FB Posts Discussing Rape Resurfaced

Interestingly, it was recently revealed on the So Dramatic! podcast that one of the many twists this year is that the blokes propose to their winners at the end of the season.

“They all have engagement rings that they were given at the start of the show,” an insider told the poddy.

The lads designed their own rings and told the girls they will propose to one each at the end.

Host Osher Günsberg supposedly revealed the news at the first cocktail party. The blokes then pulled out their rings and said “We’re looking for wives.” Yikes.

“This is the first twist of the season,” Osher teased.

Apparently the twist was so spicy that one contestant even walked out on the first day.

So either this report is BS, the proposal report is BS or old mate Jed has been doing the dirty and hoping his soon-to-be missus won’t find out.

The 25-year-old drummer has been embroiled in scandal ever since he was first announced as one of the three leads of this year’s The Bachelor Australia.

The bloke recently had to apologise after disturbing posts resurfaced in which he made light of rape and mentioned other predatory behaviour with phrases like “perving” and “smashing pussy.”

The posts were made in 2011, when Jed would’ve been around 14-years-old.

Jed issued the following public apology via The Daily Telegraph:

“These posts are from over 10 years ago and I don’t have any recollection of making them,” he said.

“As a kid we say things not understanding the gravity of the language used but I can adamantly say as an adult I do not agree with the use of language and sentiment of the posts,” Jed continued.

“I have the upmost respect for women, am a strong advocate for assault victims and would never want to cause any harm or hurt to anyone.”

Jed is set to star alongside professional basketballer Felix Von Hofe and life coach Thomas Malucelli in the 2022 season of The Bachelor Australia.