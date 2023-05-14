Folks are in a tizzy after footage emerged online of Taylor Swift pausing mid-performance to seemingly protect a fan from a security guard.

Miss Swizzle, who’s in the thick of her Eras Tour, was performing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday night when she stopped singing “Bad Blood” and started yelling and pointing towards the audience. Quite an apt song, if I’m being honest.

“She’s fine,” the singer said.

“She wasn’t doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop!”

Swift then turned around and sashayed across the stage without missing a beat. Good for her!

Not sure what happened during Bad Blood but it was enough Taylor needed to get involved… #erastour #taylorswift #tserastourphilly pic.twitter.com/JcJMmi0dOJ — Nicolle Bradford (@NicolleBradford) May 14, 2023

Twitter user Cheyenne (@jackandtaylor), who attended the show, claimed Swift was yelling at a security guard who kept “putting their hands” on fans to move them away from the barricade.

“Taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off the barricade instead of just telling us to move,” she said.

“It’s really scary how every single man had a power trip towards every single women [sic] who was standing on the barricades. All the men didn’t hesitate to touch us to move us and they were very, very aggressive when they were doing it.

“We weren’t throwing anything, we weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason.”

taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move — cheyenne (@jackandtaylor) May 14, 2023

Another fan in the audience, Briana Layfield, shared footage of the incident from another angle to TikTok.

“Hey Taylor Swift, THANK YOU from all of us on the floor for yelling at that security guard. He was a pain in the ass the entire night and the fact that this happened during ‘Bad Blood’ made it even better,” she captioned the vid.

Biiiiiiig fucking yikes. Security calm down for five goddamn seconds challenge.

Swifties were popping off on Twitter celebrating their queen for reportedly sticking it to security mid-song.

“Someone said she was yelling at a security [sic] for being too aggressive with a fan? The ‘stop, she wasn’t doing anything’ makes sense then. If that’s true I think it is SO SWEET of her to be this attentive and defensive over the fans,” one said.

“Whatever happened, I remain impressed by Taylor’s confidence and professionalism—to be able to just… do that mid-performance, and then go back to performing. You have to know what you’re doing like the back of your hand and have faith in everything on stage. She is a Performer™,” another said.

“SHE WASNT [sic] DOING ANYTHING – imagine Taylor standing up for you,” said a third.

Others were basically like, “if Taylor Swift yelled at me in front of zillions of people I would melt into a puddle and never regain my human form” and you know what? Same. I’m honestly quite neutral about the lass (no offence to any Swifties reading this) but if I copped that spray I’d have no choice but to move to Europe and change my name.

“I would hate to be the security guard that got in trouble with her,” one said.

“Imagine getting yelled by [sic] Taylor Swift in front of 70k people. Embarrassing,” another said.

Waiting with bated breath to see if Swift’s supposed beau Matty Healy says anything about the matter. Not because he should (if anything, I prefer it when that man keeps his trap shut) but because it’ll simply add more spice to the dating rumours stew. Why should we stop at blurry ass pics of them holding hands, you know?