And here’s the latest in beauty influencer drama: Tati Westbrook has released a vid called ‘Breaking My Silence’, so ya just know we’re in for a treat.

In the emotional 40-minute tell-all, Westbrook claims Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson started the vile feud with their “poisonous lies.”

One week after Shane publicly claimed he did not “plan drammagedon,” Tati Wesbrook has responded with accusations that “Jeffree and Shane were both bitterly jealous of James [Charles’] success.” She says because of that, the two used her as a weapon to bring down their “biggest rival.”

“Back in 2019, Jeffree started talking a lot more crap about James Charles than usual. It seemed that doing so had become his biggest obsession. It started with him telling me right before filming our collab together for James Charles’ channel that James Charles actually didn’t want me there, that he had wanted NikkieTutorials instead, but [Jeffree] said he’d had my back,” Tati told viewers.

“Things further escalated at my birthday. Every time James Charles’ back was turned, Jeffree would tell me that James Charles was out of control. He even texted and called me the following morning to apologise for James Charles’ behaviour and how embarrassed he was for me,” she continued.

“As the weeks went by, every time I saw or spoke with Jeffree, it seemed to me that James was all he wanted to talk about. He said that James Charles was a monster with many victims.”

After listening to Jeffree’s claims, the makeup mogul put Tati in touch with his bestie Shane Dawson. Tati Westbrook told fans that Shane came to her house and sat there for hours, telling her “horrific” allegations about James.

“Over the course of the next few weeks he and Jeffree fed me so much new information that I felt sick. Almost every day there was more information and new allegations. Eventually, I started believing what they were saying, because they said they had evidence,” Tati explained. “It wasn’t enough for me to contact the authorities, it was enough to scare me.”

Tati said she was “beyond gaslit” by the gruesome twosome, which inspired her to make the damning video. She also claims that Shane actually offered to edit and title her video for her. LOL pls.

“I did not make my video because of vitamins. I made it as a result of all of the poisonous lies that were fed to me by Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star,” Tati said.

In the video, Tati also apologised to James himself and to Jackie Aina for not taking her side in her feud with Jeffree Star. “James, I am so sorry that I allowed myself to be poisoned and weaponized against you. I’m sorry that I bought into any of their lies. Believing those lies and allowing myself to be gaslit into making that video is one of the biggest regrets of my life,” she said tearfully.

“Jackie, I’m sorry that I did not do the right thing and walk away from [Jeffree] then. I should have not been blind to the reasons behind the accusations of his racism. I shouldn’t have defended him and I regret any of the pain that I may have caused you.”

Shortly after she dropped the vid into the universe, Shane posted and quickly deleted a tweet, saying: “THIS IS A FUCKING LIE AND I’M LOSING MY MIND!!!!!!!!!!”

Meanwhile Jeffree has not yet addressed the accusations by his newfound nemesis, Tati Westbrook… but ya just know it’s coming.