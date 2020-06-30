Thanks for signing up!

YouTube has demonetised all three channels belonging to hugely influential video creator Shane Dawson, following intense scrutiny for his past use of blackface, racial slurs, and jokes about paedophilia.

Tubefilter reports his main channel Shane, archival channel Shane Dawson TV, and ill-fated beauty series Shane Glossin will no longer show ads, indefinitely stripping the 31-year-old of income gained from his controversial videos.

YouTube confirmed the news to Insider.

“YouTube says it may take action if the creator’s conduct is judged to have a broad, negative impact on the wider YouTube community,” the outlet states.

SocialBlade, a website which tracks YouTube subscription figures, estimates Dawson earned up to US$23,000 (AU$34,200) a day over the past month.

His estimated daily earnings now sit at a flat zero.

Dawson, whose main channel boasts more than 22 million subscribers, had faced a backlash from fans and critics for troubling videos in his back catalogue.

In a video posted last Saturday, Dawson addressed some of those criticisms, saying, “Blackface was something that I did a lot.

“There’s no excuse for it. I didn’t do the work. I didn’t look into the history of it and why it’s so wrong, and why people were so upset.”

He added that he is willing to “lose everything” for the “hate” he had shared online.