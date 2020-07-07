There it is: Drama lover James Charles has ~finally~ responded to the latest beauty YouTuber drama in a bizarre pap vid.

ICYMI: His friend-turned-rival Tati Westbrook dropped a wild tell-all video called ‘Breaking My Silence’ where she revealed that Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star were responsible for Tati’s takedown of James.

Now, after being cornered by the paps and forced to respond, James has put his two cents in on the whole thing.

“So there’s a lot of drama going on in the makeup YouTube community,” the pap starts.“As always,” James replies.

The pap then asks James if he knows specifically why that was. “Who knows,” James answers. “I’m just staying out of it, minding my own business. I just moved into a beautiful new house. I have great friends around me. Waiting for my nice food on a Sunday afternoon.”

The pap also asks James whether Shane should be forgiven for what he’s done – obvs referencing the resurfaced videos of Shane in blackface, using the ‘n word’ and sexualising a then 11-year-old Willow Smith.

James at first refuses to comment, but when the pap asks whether he thinks people should overlook the dark humour that was acceptable a few years ago, James says: “I think it should always be looked at on a case by case basis and make sure that people are changing actively. That’s kind of what I’ve always believed in,” he says.

The sneaky pap also asks James about the Tati video, but James wasn’t haven’t a bar of it. “I don’t really want to address anything regarding the drama,” he says. “I hope you don’t mind.”

You can watch the vid here: