This morning, Tati Westbrook released a wild tell-all vid called ‘Breaking My Silence’, where she exposed several of her YouTuber peers.

In the emotional 40 minute vid, she basically accuses Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson of orchestrating that whole James Charles beef that went down last week and several other beauty bloggers are named in the process.

Don’t have 40 minutes to spare? Read our breakdown here.

I was first alerted to the insane update via Twitter as several members of the beauty YouTuber community were trending.

Here’s what punters are saying about the latest of many YouTube bust-ups:

Something tells me this shit ain’t over. Stay tuned.

