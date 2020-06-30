Thanks for signing up!

This morning, Tati Westbrook released a wild tell-all vid called ‘Breaking My Silence’, where she exposed several of her YouTuber peers.

In the emotional 40 minute vid, she basically accuses Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson of orchestrating that whole James Charles beef that went down last week and several other beauty bloggers are named in the process.

Don’t have 40 minutes to spare? Read our breakdown here.

I was first alerted to the insane update via Twitter as several members of the beauty YouTuber community were trending.

Here’s what punters are saying about the latest of many YouTube bust-ups:

shane dawson replied so fast to tati westbrook’s video than he did for apologizing for his pedophilic and racist past….that’s clown behavior????❤️ pic.twitter.com/3I5SMWznYC — ???????????????????????????????? ☾|| BLM✊???? (@peachytozier) June 30, 2020

everyone on twitter scrolling thru the shane dawson/tati westbrook drama like: pic.twitter.com/kBwZufrEpx — Hunter (@_hmccauley) June 30, 2020

miss tati westbrook really gathered herself & got her legal team involved while we have shane dawson’s racist, p*dopholia ass over here screaming and runnin around his mansion…. pic.twitter.com/jVTWVHz1IZ — nat♡blm (@ldrcinnamon) June 30, 2020

I am not Interested in Tati Westbrook.

Also me: pic.twitter.com/EGseRHEhL4 — narcassm (@narcassm) June 30, 2020

James and Charles in their new house while Tati Westbrook, Jeffree Star, and Shane Dawson are canceling each otherpic.twitter.com/VOHAspHfHB — Shady Died (@IfUSeekShady) June 30, 2020

One thing about Tati Westbrook she’s gonna give us a stare into the unknown with white woman sadness in her eyes pic.twitter.com/spO8OWf67N — ???????????????? ???? (Saweetie’s Baby) (@timabigpretty) June 30, 2020

me trying to explain the drama among James Charles, Tati Westbrook, Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson to others : pic.twitter.com/flnBBGx4kK — ♡ (@lovedfeelings) June 30, 2020

Something tells me this shit ain’t over. Stay tuned.