In case ya haven’t noticed, there’s an absolute STORM going down in the beauty YouTuber community and the internet’s still reeling from the fallout.

Shane Dawson’s post comes at the heels of Jeffree Star’s ex-friend saying felt silenced by the duo after hearing Shane “curse James out” to Jeffree before release of Tati’s vid: "I was kind of taken aback…I've never seen Shane Dawson like that…he was just going in on James.” pic.twitter.com/l7DXttxZmz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020

It all started when Shane Dawson yeeted himself out of the beauty world, reopening the James Charles / Tati Westbrook can of worms in the process. Oh, and Jeffree Star is OF COURSE involved in the whole shebang as well.

Head here for a full explainer on what went down, but in the meantime, check out the internet’s reactions to the latest beauty influencer drama.

Shane Dawson, a fully grown man, running to take on a ‘soft empath who doesn’t know any better’ persona, so he can avoid taking accountability for his mistakes and his fans will continue to defend him for it pic.twitter.com/1Rcz6twpa0 — Mariella ! (@pfaffphobic) June 21, 2020

James Charles watching Shane Dawson and jeffree getting dragged on twitter #Shanedawsonisoverparty #jeffreestarisoverparty pic.twitter.com/4398efTf1C — ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????? (@kiansminaj) June 21, 2020

Shane Dawson is a 30 year old man who always gets himself into 13 year old energy beef pic.twitter.com/ldd9efWncD — daniel (@manieldad) June 21, 2020

us waiting for tati westbrook to drop the video exposing shane dawson and jeffree star @GlamLifeGuru pic.twitter.com/6TqX4d2zpI — stinky binky (@stinkybinky5) June 21, 2020

Shane Dawson trying to leave the beauty community as soon as he's made his money off his hairy palette pic.twitter.com/ptZmxNvbXd — Mae (@fxckstuff) June 21, 2020

shane dawson getting canceled for 80th time this decade pic.twitter.com/4y78Oq1INR — Xepes (@XepaXepesII) June 21, 2020

reasons why we should care about drama from a year ago with shane dawson and jeffree star (thread below) pic.twitter.com/AIzxg4oVO8 — BLACK LIVES STILL FUCKING MATTER (@bigtittytoxic) June 21, 2020

To Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star ???? #ShaneDawsonIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/Gq4eYg0Hs0 — Daniel Dineen #BlackLivesMatter (@danieldineen676) June 21, 2020

Shane Dawson: I don't like to get involved in people's drama Also Shane Dawson: pic.twitter.com/ASbEhj2Rxk — Chapstick Moose (@ChapstickMoose) June 21, 2020

me this morning reading all the drama about jeffree star, shane dawson, tati westbrook, ansel elgort & justin bieber pic.twitter.com/c7MLROUKxY — casey ツ (@99centburrito) June 21, 2020