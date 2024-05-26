Eagle-Eyed Viewers Have Called Out An Editing Oopsie During The Season 2 Premiere Of Taskmaster

Season 2 of Taskmaster Australia has finally kicked off, delivering much-needed laughs across the country. However, eagle-eyed punters who were looking for a quick giggle pointed out a ‘yuge editing fail in its premiere.

It’s been almost been a year since Season 1 of Taskmaster Australia took the comedy world by storm and fans were delighted to see that it would be making a return with some new faces.

In this year’s version of the Logie-nominated show, audiences were met with a new cast of comedians which included Anne Edmonds, Jenny Tian, Josh Thomas, Lloyd Langford and Wil Anderson. OFC, returning to wreak havoc as host and judge is Tom Gleeson and his assistant Taskmaster “lesser TomCashman.

Most of the time, viewers who are watching from home would crack on about something outrageous one of the cast members would say and/or do. However, during its premiere, audiences were riled up after an advertisement was played in the middle of a live task.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, punters slammed Network 10 for disrupting the rhythm of one of the beloved moments of the show by playing a cheeky commercial, with one person labelling it as a “dumb” decision.

One person who also vented about the oddly-timed commercial mentioned how this was also an issue for Season 1. However, the ads would never play during a task, only before and after.

Look, advertisements are hella annoying, but at least this “editing fail” isn’t as bad as the disappearing food on Married At First Sight.

