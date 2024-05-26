Eagle-Eyed Viewers Have Called Out An Editing Oopsie During The Season 2 Premiere Of Taskmaster

Season 2 of Taskmaster Australia has finally kicked off, delivering much-needed laughs across the country. However, eagle-eyed punters who were looking for a quick giggle pointed out a ‘yuge editing fail in its premiere.

It’s been almost been a year since Season 1 of Taskmaster Australia took the comedy world by storm and fans were delighted to see that it would be making a return with some new faces.

In this year’s version of the Logie-nominated show, audiences were met with a new cast of comedians which included Anne Edmonds, Jenny Tian, Josh Thomas, Lloyd Langford and Wil Anderson. OFC, returning to wreak havoc as host and judge is Tom Gleeson and his assistant Taskmaster “lesser Tom” Cashman.

Most of the time, viewers who are watching from home would crack on about something outrageous one of the cast members would say and/or do. However, during its premiere, audiences were riled up after an advertisement was played in the middle of a live task.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, punters slammed Network 10 for disrupting the rhythm of one of the beloved moments of the show by playing a cheeky commercial, with one person labelling it as a “dumb” decision.

#taskmasterAU is just ok. They’ve toned down the fake laughter from season 1 so that’s good.

Ad break during live task is dumb.

Josh Thomas as insufferable as ever — andrew (@melatonii) May 23, 2024

Excuse me what ? Going to break DURING a live task. Noooo. I don’t like. #taskmasterau — Book of Taskmaster (@BookOfTM) May 23, 2024

A fantastic return of #TaskmasterAU. It’s a terrible shame that Australian commercial TV has so many insufferable ad breaks, but at least the content of the show is good. — Gavin Walker (@walkg70) May 23, 2024

The Season 2 premiere of #TaskmasterAU was pretty solid. Too many ad breaks though, much like many Channel 10 shows. pic.twitter.com/9HtjXfjc8F — Steven Vo 🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺🇻🇳 (@StevenVo2168) May 23, 2024

I would actively choose to not fly virgin because of their shithouse ad #TaskmasterAU — Timmy (@timmy4885) May 23, 2024

Ads in the middle of the stage task is a new low #TaskMasterAU — Liz 🐨 (@ultratitas) May 23, 2024

Too many ads already #TaskMasterAU — Liz 🐨 (@ultratitas) May 23, 2024

One person who also vented about the oddly-timed commercial mentioned how this was also an issue for Season 1. However, the ads would never play during a task, only before and after.

Before and after a prize task but never during. Thats a first. — Book of Taskmaster (@BookOfTM) May 23, 2024

Look, advertisements are hella annoying, but at least this “editing fail” isn’t as bad as the disappearing food on Married At First Sight.

Image source: Channel 10 / Taskmaster AU