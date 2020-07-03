PEDESTRIAN.TV have teamed up with Amazon Prime Video to keep your giggling.

After 4 episodes of LOL: Last One Laughing Australia, chock-full of hell-raising conundrums, we’ve finally entered crunch time.

Amidst the laughter, discomfort and stitch-inducing frustration, it’s kind of easy to forget that there is actually a competition and a grand prize at stake. But, as the last two episodes dawn, the challenge becomes excruciatingly intense.

Episode 5 kicks off with another elimination, as three comics are left to torment each other into a fit of giggles.

Honestly, I’m still not over Anne Edmonds‘ departure in episode 4 – the enduring Aussie comic was by far the most dedicated to the game, displaying the most agility when it came to prying laughs out of the other comics.

Within seconds of her absence, it was clear that her signature hare-brained goodness was needed to spice things up in the arena. Host Rebel Wilson called for Edmonds to drop into the game as a “zombie” to throw off the remaining contestants.

In the most Anne fashion, she dressed up in character as the deranged, drunken and hyper-sexual “Helen Bidou”, donning a mu-mu that’d send any Camilla-caftan wearer into a head spin. Between gyrating on a bottle of champagne and on-cue mental breakdowns, “Helen” was the ultimate sad-nightclub girl that you’d do everything and anything to avoid in the line to the bathroom.

At this point in the game, it, at times, feels like a surrealist concoction of yelling, screaming and flailing limbs – it’s like being a fly on the wall of a child care centre at 4pm on a sweltering Friday, just as the green cordial sugar rush begins to set it in.

I don’t understand how they kept up the palpitating for this long – it’s the ultimate comedy endurance test and it was simply exhausting to watch, in the best way possible.

Frank Woodley‘s energy is unmatched at this point – his one-liners are unstoppable, with left-field puns shooting from all corners and reactions that showcase he’s pretty much a master of the craft.

By the last ep, it’s down to two comics battling it out.

Joel Creasey describes it as “looking feral down there”, with the comedy bunker exuding extreme nightmare-inducing share house vibes.

After 6 hours of sweat, spit and soft drink-spillage, the floor is completely stained with various marks, props are strewn across the floor and liquids seem to be seeping out of every nook and cranny.

One comic reveals their strategy is to think of “dead kids,” whilst the other’s is to “say yes” to everything, becoming a tennis-match of joke throwing.

As the clock strikes zero, neither comedian has cracked a smile.

The game ultimately comes down to Rebel deciding on which comic’s work has been the most vital throughout the game – whoever showcased the most strategy, versatility and creativity in their actions is crowned the winner.

One of the most striking elements of the last two eps is seeing the comedians in the viewing room hanging and laughing together – after months of iso, it’s kind of the fun we’re all craving a bit now, not to mention it’s super wholesome.

Whilst the winner is absolutely deserving of their comedy crown, the show overall was the most microscopic way to examine the versatility in comedic talent we’ve got on offer in Oz.

Not every comedian may have been able to dish out the physical, slapstick craziness a la Sam Simmons or Anne Edmonds, but the glory of the show’s total unhinged-ness lies in the subtleties – the off-hand come backs and facial reactions build up the crux of the show’s beauty.

Whilst dizzingly chaotic at times, it’s just straight up fun.

