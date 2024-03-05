The Sydney Comedy Festival Line Up Is Here If You Wanna Have A Silly Little Giggle

It’s my favourite time of year!!! The Sydney Comedy Festival is almost upon us, my friends, and after looking at the 2024 line-up, I am stoked to book in a little much-needed giggle time.

This year, the good people at Syd Comedy Fest are bringing us the biggest program ever with more than 750 artists getting up on stage with the goal of filling the city with laughter. Or, at the very least, making people exhale air out of their noses in a pronounced fashion.

The festival kicks off on April 22 to May 19 so you’ve got plenty of time to scribble out a game plan.

Of course, there are plenty of incredible Aussie acts joining the lineup, including Peter Helliar, Jenny Tian, Nick White, Sez, Reuben Solo, Gen Fricker, Tom Gleeson, Emma Holland, Reuben Kaye and Emo Majok.

Icon Gen Fricker. (Image: Supplied) Cabaret duo Samantha Andrews and Mel O’Brien star in High Pony. (Image: Supplied) TikTok king Nick White. (Image: Supplied)

There is also an exciting bunch of international acts making their way Down Under to perform. Irish comic Shane Daniel Bryne and English comedian Josh Pugh will be performing, along with the American history-comedy podcast The Dollop.

But if you can’t decide on just one comedian to go see, the festival also has a bunch of galas which feature a selection of talented comics.



They’re always my favourite to go see each year.

Last year at a Syd comedy gala Ruben Kaye’s opening act made me genuinely terrified that I would piss myself because I was laughing so hard. The good news is I’ve been doing Kegels to prepare ever since. (Image: Supplied)

“This year marks a monumental chapter for Sydney Comedy Festival, as we proudly roll out our largest and most vibrant program to date with Sydney stages set to host over 750 comedians,” said festival director Jorge Menidis.

“We can’t wait to fill the city with a kaleidoscope of comedic talent with everything from ground-breaking newcomers shaking up the comedy scene to the household names we all know and love.”

Also, for the Shrek fans out there, there’s also a Shrek-based burlesque called Swamplesque and excited is an understatement.

I mean come the fuck on!!!!!!! (Image: Supplied)

Tickets for the Sydney Comedy Festival are now on sale at www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au.