Prepare Thy Bladders & Do Some Kegels Bc The Sydney Comedy Festival Is Back This Month

If you asked me when I was 10 years old what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would have told you I wanted to be a stand up comedian. And that dream was alive and well until puberty and crippling social anxiety took hold. But although my comedic career aspirations have waned, my love for stand up comedy is still going strong.



And thankfully, it’s my favourite time of year to be a Sydney-based wanker girlie because the Sydney Comedy Festival is back with its biggest line up since before COVID.

The festival kicks off on April 24 with the Sydney Comedy Galas at the Enmore Theatre and Riverside Theatre in Parramatta. These shows are like little comedy combo deals featuring a mix of Aussie legends, international acts and hilarious up-and-coming talent.

But if you’re after a particular note of humour that tickles your fancy, you can buy tickets to your favourite comedian’s solo shows too.

The lineup includes Aussie favourites like Becky Lucas, Dave Thornton, Rhys Nicholson and Reuben Kaye just to name a few, plus international acts like Daniel Sloss, Joe Lycett and Paul Foot. But there are many, many more.

For the full list of comedians, check out the Sydney Comedy Festival website HERE.

The laughter-fest runs from April 24 to May 21 and tickets are now on sale via the Sydney Comedy Festival website.

As we head into the colder and darker months of the year, I reckon there’s nothing better than having a giggle to brighten the mood. So buy some tix and do some pelvic floor exercises or wear a diaper because you’ll fkn need it.