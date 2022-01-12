It’s been a helluva year already and we’re only a quarter of the fkn way through January. If, like me, you’re trapped indoors isolating and you’ve run out of shit to do from your confined space, then you’re in luck because Stan has some epic shows and flicks coming this month.
Stan Original Film Gold starring honorary Aussie Zac Efron drops on January 26, which will be perfect for when you’re sitting at home doing absolutely nothing because gorgeous gorgeous girls don’t celebrate Australia Day.
Have a peek at the freaky-ass trailer below and get excited, mates:
Elsewhere, intriguing as hell Stan Original Series Wolf Like Me starring Josh Gad and Isla Fischer drops in its entirety tomorrow.
Gad and Fischer play star-crossed lovers who get together and find that their relationship is riddled with all kinds of issues as a result of major baggage from their respective pasts.
Here’s the trailer, to give ya a taste of what’s to come:
There’s also a bunch of new eps of RuPaul’s Drag Race sashaying its way onto Stan over the next few weeks, along with sick flicks like Horrible Bosses, Crazy, Stupid, Love and Superman Returns.
Have a peek at the full list below:
12/1/22
That Damn Michael Che: Season 1 – Premiere
Inspector Ricciardi: Season 1 – Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 12
13/1/22
Wolf Life Me: Season 1 – Premiere
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 11
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Sister (L’enfant D’en Haut)
14/1/22
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2, Episodes 34 – 39 – Premiere
Station Eleven: Season 1, Episode 10 – Final
Walker: Season 2, Episode 7
Project Blue Book: Season 2
The Journey
Transformers: Cyberverse: Season 3 + Specials
15/1/22
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 2
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 2
The Fugitive
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
The Iron Giant
Superman Returns
Tango & Cash
Unforgiven
16/1/22
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 7
Alick and Albert
17/1/22
Claws: Season 4, Episode 7
Along Came A Spider
Goodbye First Love
18/1/22
Living in Sin: Inside a Religious Reform School
Blessed Madness
19/1/22
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 13
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Cosimo And Nicole
20/1/22
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 12
Melancholia
Beloved (Les Bien-aimés)
21/1/22
Walker: Season 2, Episode 8
60 Days In: Season 6
Mandy
Two Irenes
22/1/22
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 3
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 3
Another World (Un Altro Mondo)
23/1/22
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 8
Billions: Season 6, Episode 1 – Premiere
Big Game
24/1/22
Claws: Season 4, Episode 8 9.
Against the Wind (Des Vents Contraires)
The Champion
Noise
25/1/22
Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story
Spider (Arana)
He Died With a Felafel In His Hand
Brothers’ Nest
26/1/22
Gold – Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 14
The Kings Of Mykonos
27/1/22
Unfaithful: Season 1 – Premiere
How to be a Good Wife
Beginning
Jasper Jones
Lantana
28/1/22
Walker: Season 2, Episode 9
Roadkill: Season 1
Crime Wave
29/1/22
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 4
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 4
No Man Of God
Gaia
30/1/22
Billions: Season 6, Episode 2
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 9
At the End of the Tunnel
31/1/22
Claws: Season 4, Episode 9
Salvo
Next To Her
Happy bingeing!