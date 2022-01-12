It’s been a helluva year already and we’re only a quarter of the fkn way through January. If, like me, you’re trapped indoors isolating and you’ve run out of shit to do from your confined space, then you’re in luck because Stan has some epic shows and flicks coming this month.

Stan Original Film Gold starring honorary Aussie Zac Efron drops on January 26, which will be perfect for when you’re sitting at home doing absolutely nothing because gorgeous gorgeous girls don’t celebrate Australia Day.

Have a peek at the freaky-ass trailer below and get excited, mates:

Elsewhere, intriguing as hell Stan Original Series Wolf Like Me starring Josh Gad and Isla Fischer drops in its entirety tomorrow.

Gad and Fischer play star-crossed lovers who get together and find that their relationship is riddled with all kinds of issues as a result of major baggage from their respective pasts.

Here’s the trailer, to give ya a taste of what’s to come:

There’s also a bunch of new eps of RuPaul’s Drag Race sashaying its way onto Stan over the next few weeks, along with sick flicks like Horrible Bosses, Crazy, Stupid, Love and Superman Returns.

Have a peek at the full list below:

12/1/22

That Damn Michael Che: Season 1 – Premiere

Inspector Ricciardi: Season 1 – Premiere

New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 12

13/1/22

Wolf Life Me: Season 1 – Premiere

Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 11

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Sister (L’enfant D’en Haut)

14/1/22

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2, Episodes 34 – 39 – Premiere

Station Eleven: Season 1, Episode 10 – Final

Walker: Season 2, Episode 7

Project Blue Book: Season 2

The Journey

Transformers: Cyberverse: Season 3 + Specials

15/1/22

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 2

The Fugitive

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

The Iron Giant

Superman Returns

Tango & Cash

Unforgiven

16/1/22

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 7

Alick and Albert

17/1/22

Claws: Season 4, Episode 7

Along Came A Spider

Goodbye First Love

18/1/22

Living in Sin: Inside a Religious Reform School

Blessed Madness

19/1/22

New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 13

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Cosimo And Nicole

20/1/22

Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 12

Melancholia

Beloved (Les Bien-aimés)

21/1/22

Walker: Season 2, Episode 8

60 Days In: Season 6

Mandy

Two Irenes

22/1/22

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 3

Another World (Un Altro Mondo)

23/1/22

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 8

Billions: Season 6, Episode 1 – Premiere

Big Game

24/1/22

Claws: Season 4, Episode 8 9.

Against the Wind (Des Vents Contraires)

The Champion

Noise

25/1/22

Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story

Spider (Arana)

He Died With a Felafel In His Hand

Brothers’ Nest

26/1/22

Gold – Premiere

New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 14

The Kings Of Mykonos

27/1/22

Unfaithful: Season 1 – Premiere

How to be a Good Wife

Beginning

Jasper Jones

Lantana

28/1/22

Walker: Season 2, Episode 9

Roadkill: Season 1

Crime Wave

29/1/22

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 4

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 4

No Man Of God

Gaia

30/1/22

Billions: Season 6, Episode 2

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 9

At the End of the Tunnel

31/1/22

Claws: Season 4, Episode 9

Salvo

Next To Her

Happy bingeing!