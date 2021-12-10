There’s a spicy new mystery miniseries on the way that you’re gonna be high-key obsessed with. It’s a Stan Original Series called Wolf Like Me and if the freshly released teaser is anything to go by, we’re in for a ‘yuge treat!

The series stars AACTA Award-winner Isla Fisher and old mate Josh Gad who play a new couple who combine their families and soon learn that they both have a whole lotta baggage to deal with.

Wolf Like Me is written and directed by three-time AACTA Award nominee Abe Forsythe (Little Monsters) and is inspired by his own experiences searching for love as a single parent. We love a series based on a true story, don’t we?

Peep the trailer below:

Starring alongside Fisher and Gad are Ariel Donoghue (Crossing Paths), Emma Lung (Entourage) and Anthony Taufa (Mr Inbetween), with guest stars including Jake Ryan (Stan Original Series Wolf Creek), Robyn Nevin (Stan Original Film Relic) and Nash Edgerton (The Invisible Man).

Wolf Like Me premieres 13 January, only on Stan.

Stan has a bunch of epic original shows and flicks dropping early next year, including Zac Efron thriller flick Gold and The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan.

Suss the trailers for both below: