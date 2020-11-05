Don’t freak out but Zac Efron (aka the love of my life) is set to star in a brand new Stan Original film, Gold, shot right here in our own backyard.

The new project if Efron’s first job since arriving in Australia earlier this year, where he fell in love with a normie in Byron Bay and restored hope that maybe, just maybe, a hot celebrity will fall in love with us too.

Excitingly, Gold will premiere on Stan *and* in cinemas, and honestly, frothing over Zac Efron is exactly how I’d like to welcome myself back to theatres.

Gold is a true-blue Aussie thriller about greed, and just how far people will go to make a buck (or in this case, a big fat gold nugget).

“When two drifters travelling through the outback stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found, the dream of immense wealth and greed takes hold. They hatch a plan to protect and excavate their bounty with one man leaving to secure the necessary equipment. The other man remains and must endure the harsh desert climate, preying wolves and intruders, whilst battling the creeping doubt that he has been abandoned to his own fate,” the plot summary reads.

Production kicks off in South Australia later this month, so keep your eyes peeled for a wild Zac Efron if you’re hanging out in SA any time soon.

“Stan is delighted to welcome Zac Efron and Anthony Hayes as its leading stars in its upcoming original film Gold. Working with John Schwarz, Michael Schwarz, and the whole creative team, Gold will capture viewers and take them on a thrilling journey; all set against the spectacular backdrop of the South Australian outback,” Stan Chief Content Officer Nick Forward said of the project.

Honestly, I’m all for Aussie-made content, but if Stan wants to keep producing films with Zac Efron, I will quite literally sell them my soul to fund it.

The Stan Original Film Gold will premiere on Stan and in cinemas in 2021.