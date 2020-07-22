Thanks for signing up!

Can ya bloody believe it? August is almost here – August! Where the bloody hell did this year go?

Wanna soften the blow of that depressing thought? Check out Stan’s mammoth list of TV shows and movies being added to the platform next month.

First up, there’s I Am Woman, a Stan Original Film about Aussie singer and feminist icon Helen Reddy.

From the producers of The Sapphires and The Invisible Man comes I Am Woman, directed by Unjoo Moon and shot by Oscar® -winning cinematographer Dion Beebe.

The Stan Original Film stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Danielle Macdonald and Evan Peters, and will premiere on 28 August, only on Stan.

Then there’s murder mystery series Search Party that follows a group of four privileged 20-something-year-olds who unwittingly become involved in a death and are forced to cover it up.

Seasons 1 – 3 are dropping on July 24. Check it:

Plus there’s Little Birds, a series about the spicy happenings of New York heiress Lucy Savage (Juno Temple). All eps of the brand new series are dropping at once on August 5.

And because it’s cold as balls, there’s also horny flick Magic Mike and a horror film featuring lotsa shirtless Chris Hemsworth to keep ya warm.

Here’s the full list:

Saturday 1/8/20

Transformers: Age of Extinction

The Kite Runner

Up In The Air

Brothers in Arms (AKA Edge of Dawn)

Ex on the Beach: Season 4

Sunday 2/8/20

P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 4

Under the Dome: Seasons 1 – 3

Monday 3/8/20

Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 7

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 38

Skinford

Skinford: Chapter Two

Acute Misfortune

A History Of Sex

Tuesday 4/8/20

Jindabyne

West

Little Thirteen

Wednesday 5/8/20

Little Birds: Season 1

Magic Mike

Werq the World: Season 2, Episode 9

Stroszek (Herzog)

Thursday 6/8/20

Mr & Mrs Murder: Season 1

Friday 7/8/20

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 39

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 6

Chimerica: Season 1

Brabham

Saturday 8/8/20

Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard

Chlorine

Sunday 9/8/20

P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 5

The Fencer

Monday 10/8/20

Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 8

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 40

Antigone

Stray

Tuesday 11/8/20

Michelle Obama: Life After the White House

Signs of Life

Even Dwarfs Started Small

Wednesday 12/8/20

The Choice

How To Talk To Girls At Parties

The Bar

Thursday 13/8/20

The Girl with The Dragon Tattoo (2009)

The Girl Who Played with Fire (2009)

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest (2009)

Friday 14/8/20

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 41

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 7

Battlestar Galactica (2004): Seasons 1 – 4

Saturday 15/8/20

The Cabin in The Woods

Common Blood

Sunday 16/8/20

P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 6

Elementary:

Seasons 6 & 7

Monday 17/8/20

Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 9

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 9

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 42

Love in the Afternoon

Tuesday 18/8/20

Ex on the Beach US: Season 3

Birds of Pasage

Wednesday 19/8/20

Masterminds

Keane

Thursday 20/8/20

Evil: Season 1

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Friday 21/8/20

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 43

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 8

Thomas and Friends: Season 22

Claire Darling

Saturday 22/8/20

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Sunday 23/8/20

Dark Money: Season 1

Monday 24/8/20

Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 1

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 10

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 44

I Feel Good

Tuesday 25/8/20

Criminal (2016)

Naples in Veils

Wednesday 26/8/20

Eden (2015)

Dumplings

Thursday 27/8/20

Blood & Treasure: Season 1

The Paperboy

Friday 28/8/20

I Am Woman

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 9

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 45

Saturday 29/8/20

Space Chimps

Space Chimps 2

Embrace of The Serpent

Sunday 30/8/20

Love Fraud: Season 1, Episode 1

Premiere

P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 7

Hunter Killer

Monday 31/8/20

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 11

Le Grand Bal

Get keen, mates.