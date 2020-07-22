Can ya bloody believe it? August is almost here – August! Where the bloody hell did this year go?
Wanna soften the blow of that depressing thought? Check out Stan’s mammoth list of TV shows and movies being added to the platform next month.
First up, there’s I Am Woman, a Stan Original Film about Aussie singer and feminist icon Helen Reddy.
From the producers of The Sapphires and The Invisible Man comes I Am Woman, directed by Unjoo Moon and shot by Oscar® -winning cinematographer Dion Beebe.
The Stan Original Film stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Danielle Macdonald and Evan Peters, and will premiere on 28 August, only on Stan.
Then there’s murder mystery series Search Party that follows a group of four privileged 20-something-year-olds who unwittingly become involved in a death and are forced to cover it up.
Seasons 1 – 3 are dropping on July 24. Check it:
Plus there’s Little Birds, a series about the spicy happenings of New York heiress Lucy Savage (Juno Temple). All eps of the brand new series are dropping at once on August 5.
And because it’s cold as balls, there’s also horny flick Magic Mike and a horror film featuring lotsa shirtless Chris Hemsworth to keep ya warm.
Here’s the full list:
Saturday 1/8/20
Transformers: Age of Extinction
The Kite Runner
Up In The Air
Brothers in Arms (AKA Edge of Dawn)
Ex on the Beach: Season 4
Sunday 2/8/20
P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 4
Under the Dome: Seasons 1 – 3
Monday 3/8/20
Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 7
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 38
Skinford
Skinford: Chapter Two
Acute Misfortune
A History Of Sex
Tuesday 4/8/20
Jindabyne
West
Little Thirteen
Wednesday 5/8/20
Little Birds: Season 1
Magic Mike
Werq the World: Season 2, Episode 9
Stroszek (Herzog)
Thursday 6/8/20
Mr & Mrs Murder: Season 1
Friday 7/8/20
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 39
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 6
Chimerica: Season 1
Brabham
Saturday 8/8/20
Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard
Chlorine
Sunday 9/8/20
P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 5
The Fencer
Monday 10/8/20
Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 8
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 40
Antigone
Stray
Tuesday 11/8/20
Michelle Obama: Life After the White House
Signs of Life
Even Dwarfs Started Small
Wednesday 12/8/20
The Choice
How To Talk To Girls At Parties
The Bar
Thursday 13/8/20
The Girl with The Dragon Tattoo (2009)
The Girl Who Played with Fire (2009)
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest (2009)
Friday 14/8/20
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 41
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 7
Battlestar Galactica (2004): Seasons 1 – 4
Saturday 15/8/20
The Cabin in The Woods
Common Blood
Sunday 16/8/20
P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 6
Elementary:
Seasons 6 & 7
Monday 17/8/20
Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 9
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 9
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 42
Love in the Afternoon
Tuesday 18/8/20
Ex on the Beach US: Season 3
Birds of Pasage
Wednesday 19/8/20
Masterminds
Keane
Thursday 20/8/20
Evil: Season 1
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Friday 21/8/20
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 43
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 8
Thomas and Friends: Season 22
Claire Darling
Saturday 22/8/20
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
Sunday 23/8/20
Dark Money: Season 1
Monday 24/8/20
Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 1
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 10
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 44
I Feel Good
Tuesday 25/8/20
Criminal (2016)
Naples in Veils
Wednesday 26/8/20
Eden (2015)
Dumplings
Thursday 27/8/20
Blood & Treasure: Season 1
The Paperboy
Friday 28/8/20
I Am Woman
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 9
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 45
Saturday 29/8/20
Space Chimps
Space Chimps 2
Embrace of The Serpent
Sunday 30/8/20
Love Fraud: Season 1, Episode 1
Premiere
P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 7
Hunter Killer
Monday 31/8/20
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 11
Le Grand Bal
Get keen, mates.