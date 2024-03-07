Sharon Osbourne Is Spilling Tea About All The C*nts In Hollywood While On Celebrity Big Brother

When celebrities go on reality television, there’s often a motive. Whether it’s a reputation rebrand or a hefty paycheck there has to be a motive to make it worth their while. So — in most cases — they’re on their best behaviour trying not to piss anyone off whilst winning over the public. But this week on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK, Sharon Osbourne decided to throw caution to the wind by talking absolute SMACK about some famous people she doesn’t like.

On a Late & Live episode of the show, Sharon is shown in a conversation with her long-time pal, Irish music manager and X Factor judge Louis Walsh and … uh … Kate Middleton‘s uncle Gary Goldsmith. As they’re chatting, the topic of name-dropping comes up.

Sharon Osbourne. (Image: Getty) Louis Walsh. (Image: Getty) Gary Goldsmith. (Image: Getty)

“I’ll tell you who does that — James Corden,” she said.

“He does that all the time. I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes’, and he goes, ‘Yes, Stella McCartney’. I didn’t ask who made them, I said I liked your shoes.”

“He constantly, constantly throws out names. When he got to America, he played the LA games really well.”

But the tea doesn’t stop there.

“Kissing all the right people,” Louis says in agreeance, naming Vogue editor Anna Wintour as one of them before making fun little kissing noises.

“Oh, she loves him. Loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour?” Sharon says.

“I think she’s the C-word.”

“Yes she is,” Louis agrees. “And Ellen DeGeneres.”

OHhhhH the SHADE of it all!!!!!!

James Cordon. (Image: Getty) Ellen DeGeneres. (Image: Getty) Anna Wintour. (Image: Getty)

Honestly though, isn’t it just so refreshing to hear two celebrities actually speak their mind without a care in the world? Perhaps it’s the fact that they’ve both had long, successful careers or built up a reputation for being outspoken, but it really was a wonderful interaction to behold.

Of course, it’s not like this is entirely new information. Rumours that James Corden, Anna Wintour and Ellen DeGeneres could be absolute dicks have been circulating for a hot minute now. While Anna’s antics weren’t a surprise to the masses, James and Ellen’s reveal as apparent assholes was a shock to the public due to their fun, vibrant and personable outward personas.

James Corden’s public popularity declined in October 2022, when the owner of a restaurant called Balthazar called him out for his alleged shitty behaviour over a plate of eggs. Although James apologised, it was the beginning of a feud between the two that was honestly very entertaining to watch unfold.



Meanwhile, Ellen’s fall from the pedestal happened in July 2020 after a BuzzFeed report detailed that the popular host was not only difficult to work with, but alleged that the employees on the Ellen DeGeneres Show faced racism, fear and intimidation from the star.

OooOft.

Although, while Shazza is willing to dish it out, she reportedly once forced an assistant into a burning house and then fired him for complaining in 2019 so I mean, how holier than thou can she really be?

So I guess the big lesson here is to be nice to people, no matter who you think you are.