Former Vogue staffer André Leon Talley has slammed Anna Wintour’s leaked apology email about race-related “mistakes”. In her company-wide email, Wintour took “full responsibility” for not hiring enough Black creatives and acknowledged the hurt and pain Vogue employees of colour must be feeling in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

She also addressed the lack of diversity and “intolerant behaviour” at Vogue.

Like clockwork, Talley has called her out in an episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy and shared his theory of what prompted his former boss to send the email.

“Recently, she who is the dame of American Vogue made a statement,” Talley told Sandra Bernhard. “I want to say, also, as she made this statement, the announcement of the first Black female editor at Harper’s Bazaar, Samira [Nasr], that is news, ground-breaking. This has impacted [Wintour].”