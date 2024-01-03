Selena Gomez Hints That Her Next Album Could Be Her Last & It Better Be A Fkn Banger

Actress, makeup mogul and singer Selena Gomez has shared some big news regarding her music career, and I think the Selenators are not going to be keen on this decision.

Selena has been killing the game when it comes to her career moves in recent years. She successfully launched Rare Beauty, her show Selena + Chef has seen a lot of praise and her acting career is continuing to blossom.

She’s also seen a lot of success in her music career. Most recently, her collaboration track “Calm Down” with Nigerian rapper Rema was named Best Afrobeats Song at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

However, fans of her music might’ve had their hearts shattered after she revealed that her next album could be her last music project.

In a recent interview on the SmartLess podcast — hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett — the singer said she has “one more album” left in her before solely focusing on her acting career.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting,” the “Who Says” singer said.

(Image source: Getty Images / Chris McKay/WireImage)

Selena mentioned how Disney helped spark her singing career as she was required to sing the theme song of her iconic TV show, Wizards of Waverly Place.

Side note: the first version of the song is waaaaay better than the second one. Had me feeling like Nicki Minaj when I kept up with the fast-paced lyrics.

“Disney is, it’s safe to say, a machine and, in a way, forcefully requires that I know how to sing so I could sing the theme song. They know how to package someone and make it a whole triple threat thing,” she said.

“I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else.

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But the older I get, the more I’m kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on.”

I’m not the biggest Selenator out there, but I must say that I bloody bop to her music.

“Who Says” will always have a special place in my heart, despite it sounding like the most Disney Channel child song in existence. “Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself” is another Selena song that’s burned into my brain, mostly because of that random AF Victoria’s Secret version of the music video. IYKYK.

Hopefully, her final project will take us back to the OG Selena Gomez & The Scene days.

Image source: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre/AMA2019