Schitt’s Creek fans rejoice, because according to Daniel Levy, there’s a glimmer of hope that we could actually get a Schitt’s Creek movie. I for one am totally here for more content from the Rose family.

In a post-Emmys interview with Variety, Dan Levy hinted at the possibility of a Schitts movie, which has fans going absolutely nuts.

“Some people have been asking that, and to be honest this is the best way we could have ever ended the show,” said Levy.

“If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good at this point, because this is a really nice way to say goodbye. Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head at some point soon… I would love to work with these beautiful people again, this has been the most incredible experience.”

Karen Robinson then chimed in at the end and said: “I hope there’s a movie, I need the job.”

So there you have it, folks. Although Schitt’s Creek wrapped up on its sixth season, there is still hope that we may get a bit more of the Rose family post that heartwarming finale.

The cast have just finished up celebrating their iconic clean sweep at the 2020 Emmys, taking home Best Comedy Series, Best Lead Actress, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Comedy Writing and Best Comedy Directing, as well as Outstanding Contemporary Costumes. Now that’s what you call a win.

Throughout the entire night, Dan Levy was giving off the most wholesome reactions, and truly my heart is full.

With Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy winning their #Emmys tonight, that means our little Canadian show is the first comedy OR drama to ~ever~ sweep all four acting categories, and that is absolutely wild ???????? pic.twitter.com/fEUnaLoDBr — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020

Daniel Levy and his father Eugene teamed up to give an amazing acceptance speech for the Outstanding Comedy Series award, which rightfully went to Schitt’s Creek, and they did it all while looking absolutely bomb.

The team were celebrating at their very own COVID-safe party in Toronto, and you can check out the deets on that here.

You can check out the speech below, in which Daniel encourages Americans to vote, which is becoming more and more important as election season approaches. Also, the father-son duo makes me want to cry with how sweet they are together.