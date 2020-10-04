Surprise bitch, the final season of Schitt’s Creek (season 6) has arrived on Netflix early for the US and Canada.

The seven Emmy award-winning show was scheduled to drop on October 7 on Netflix, but they’ve been blessed with an early arrival. The final season has been available in Australia and New Zealand for a few months now.

Along with season 6, the Best Wishes, Warmest Regards documentary is also now available to stream on Netflix. The doco provides an inside look into the final season of the TV cult hit, including: the last EVER table read and plenty of unseen footage.

The creator, director, writer and star of Schitt’s Creek Dan Levy tweeted the news yesterday alongside a Moira gif.

“Surprise! Season 6 & the Best Wishes, Warmest Regards documentary just dropped early on Netflix! Have a great weekend!” he wrote.

Fans on Twitter were not disappointed by the final season, with one user writing that they “cried at the wedding scene.”

The sitcom cleaned up at this years virtual Emmys, taking home awards for taking home Best Comedy Series, Best Lead Actress, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Comedy Writing and Best Comedy Directing, as well as Outstanding Contemporary Costumes. We love to see it.

In a post-Emmys interview with Variety, Dan Levy hinted at the possibility of a Schitt’s movie, which got a lot of fans all hot and bothered.

“To be honest this is the best way we could have ever ended the show,” Levy said.

“If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye. Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon….I would love to work with these people again.”

Schitt’s Creek originally aired on CBC Canada before being acquired by the streaming giant in 2017, which is when it popped off down under.

All six seasons are available to stream on Netflix now, you can watch it here. 