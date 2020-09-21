Well Schitttt, it’s been a wild night for Schitt’s Creek who took home a record-breaking seven awards at the Emmys, and a best costume designer award earlier in the day. BUT the real winner in all of this, is the Schitt’s Creek Twitter page.

The young intern or whoever is behind the page should give themselves a firm pat on the back, because Schitt’s Creek livetweeting their seven Emmy wins was quite frankly the best thing to happen on the internet today.

With every award win shared on Twitter, it felt like we were getting to share in the joy that the cast and crew of Schitt’s Creek experienced and that we are right there with them.

In case you missed it, these were the seven winning categories Schitt’s Creek took home at the Emmys: Best Comedy Series, Best Lead Actress, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Comedy Writing and Best Comedy Directing, as well as Outstanding Contemporary Costumes.

MOIRA GOT HER EMMY!!! — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020

it took a while, but we made it in the end… #Emmys https://t.co/vRISNdB9kd — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020

Our favourite pair. Eugene Levy wins his #Emmy too! ???? "Ironical that the straightest role I've ever played lands me an Emmy for a comedy performance." — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020

giqerjhoiqrjpqoernvpqinrboqj4por5jqpo45hpoqrmbpqlermvqpemvpiqenrgiqnerpiobnqpet — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020

i need to lie down https://t.co/04zLu2LadC — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020

With Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy winning Emmys tonight, that means Schitt’s Creek is the first comedy or drama to ever sweep all four acting categories, and that is absolutely huge for Canada.

Schitt’s Creek also had the cutest little mini party to celebrate in Toronto, which you can check out here.