They say life always imitates art, a notion that Schitt’s Creek actress Annie Murphy would absolutely agree with considering her real life situation prior to landing her gig on the series very much mirrored her character.

In a sneak peek at her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, the actress opens up about her life before the show, revealing she was flat broke and about to give up on her acting dream before being cast as Alexis Rose in the Dan and Eugene Levy-created series.

“Just before Schitt’s Creek, things were quite bleak,” she says. “My house had just burnt down, I had like, $3 in my bank account, I hadn’t worked in close to two years. And I had just blown my very first screen test — like blown it, blown it, blown it.”

“I found myself crying in the Pacific Ocean, a very snotty cry, and the universe was like, ‘Don’t do this anymore. This is not for you!’” recalls Murphy. “But then, two days later, I got the audition for Schitt’s Creek.”

Man, are we lucky that she persevered.

Schitt’s Creek is now streaming on Netflix.