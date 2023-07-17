The RHONY Reboot Is Here & The Haters Have Been Forced To Eat Their Words Bc It Fkn Slaps

When it was first announced that The Real Housewives of New York cast were being tossed out like bad apples and replaced by a new bunch, I, like many other RHONY fans, was furious. Devastated. Bracing for the apocalypse. Crying into my eggs a la Francaise.

I was mad at Bravo for making the call, I was mad at the gals for delivering a terrible season, I was mad at COVID for sapping the spice from the show, I was just mad.

Not at the new cast though. I never placed blame on them, but I was cautious. Keen, but cautious.

Since the unveiling of the new cast — comprising of Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank (who was spotted vomming at the premiere, the poor thing), Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield — the gals have unfortunately been the subject of loads of hate from fans who miss their beloved OG RHONY.

The amount of hate that gets tossed around in the Real Housewives fandom is absolutely abhorrent and needs to be studied, by the way.

But in this rare moment, the haters have been forced to swallow their words (like I’d swallow Skinnygirl Margaritas if they were available in Australia) ‘cos the first episode of the revamped RHONY aired last night and it was an absolute hoot.

Leave your feelings about the OG RHONY at the door because it’s never going to mirror the once-great series.

But this shiny new rendition showcases an updated, fresher perspective of New York, featuring a diverse and fabulous cast of women.

Already there have been silly as shit squabbles about cheese (?) and a bleeped out venue no one wanted to attend (??), causing petty drama among the cast, which is just what we wanna see.

Not only that, but the new cast have revealed they’ve gotten into a tiff or two with OG cast members Ramona Singer and an unnamed salty sis. A multiverse of RHONY drama? I’m here for it!

And so are the folks who were hating on the reboot when it was first announced!

Observe some hysterical tweets on the matter below:

Still, there’s no denying that the OG RHONY cast members left one helluva legacy and they’re severely missed, so thankfully we’ve got the spin-off, aptly titled RHONY: Legacy, on its way to us.

In the meantime, Sonja Morgan and Luann De Lesseps are bringing their classic brand of humour to their Simple Life-esque series Crappie Lake which is now streaming on Hayu.

Ya know what else is now streaming on Hayu? The Real Housewives of New York Season 14. Stop heckling the Jovani and just bloody watch it. I promise you’ll enjoy it. And if ya don’t, well, there’s 13 seasons of OG RHONY for you to watch on repeat for the rest of eternity.

Life is a cabaret, after all.