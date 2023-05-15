After months and months and months of drama and speculation, we finally know WTF is going on with RHONY: Legacy and The Real Housewives of New York Season 14.

Bravo dropped some much-needed announcements at the NBCUniversal Upfronts so we finally have some answers.

Here’s everything we know about the future of RHONY.

What happened to RHONY: Legacy?

I will never forget that fateful day when it was announced that RHONY would be split into two series: a revamped version with new women and a show called RHONY: Legacy, featuring iconic OGs.

Following abject chaos behind-the-scenes, it was revealed that RHONY: Legacy would no longer be going ahead due to contract disputes with the cast.

According to Deuxmoi, Jill Zarin — one of the OGs who appeared on the show from Season One to Season Four as well as RHUGT Season Two — was not pleased that she received the lowest offer of all the returning Housewives.

After incessantly mouthing off in media interviews, Bravo rescinded the contracts and decided to retool the series into something else.

Who will be in RHONY: Legacy?

Which leads us to the fresh announcement!

RHONY: Legacy will now be hitting our screens as Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season Five.

The returning Housewives include Ramona Singer, Luann De Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon and Kristen Taekman.

The ladies appeared together for the first time at the NBCUniversal Upfronts (sans Sonja who was at her daughter’s graduation).

Don’t they look DIVINE?

Who is in RHONY Season 14?

As for the RHONY reboot, the new gals are Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield.

Each woman is a powerhouse in her own right and will surely bring spicy scenes to the revamped series.

Is there a RHONY Season 14 trailer?

There sure is! Have a watch below:

When is RHONY Season 14 dropping?

After months of waiting, RHONY Season 14 is finally set to be released on July 17.

It’ll be streaming on Hayu, along with the entirety of OG RHONY, RHUGT and your other Housewives faves.

