RHUGT Star Kristen Taekman On Her Ex Co-Stars, Getting Fired From RHONY & BravoCon Beef

Kristen Taekman may not be the sharpest tool in the shed, but she’s pretty AND she’s totally bringing it on this season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) where the RHONY gals have reunited for a legacy season.

To celebrate the spicy series, I chatted to the returning Real Housewives of New York star about becoming a RHUGT fan fave, what it was like getting the boot from RHONY and whether or not she still chats to Heather Thomson and Carole Radziwill.

Hey Kristen! We haven’t seen you since RHONY Season Seven, it’s so great to have you back! How did you react when you got the call to join Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip?

[screams] No, I’m just kidding. I’m not going to lie, I kind of had a feeling it was coming because there’s only so many girls you can pull from. I had heard all the rumours, like that Jill [Zarin] wasn’t doing it and Tinsley [Mortimer] was getting married so I feel like if there’s a Housewives Legacy list, I knew I was probably on it.

I was more surprised that it was a Girls Trip, I wasn’t sure what it was going to look like. I had gotten a phone call six months before asking all the girls to come back for little snippets when they were going to make it a full show. I had had a little bit of a conversation before and I wasn’t that interested in flying back to New York just for a party because I live in Los Angeles now.

So when I saw the producer’s phone number pop up [when they called], I was like ‘Okay, here we go!’ I braced myself.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season Four RHONY Legacy cast. What a lineup! (Credit: Hayu)

It’s been so interesting seeing the reaction to your return. A lot of people on social media — including your co-star Ramona Singer — were confused about why you were selected but you’ve now become the unsung hero of the show! Everyone’s so stoked you’re there ‘cos you’re really bringing it. How does it feel to now be embraced by fans?

That makes me so happy! I’m like, knock on wood! It feels really good. You know what the best part is? I’m truly just myself. The first time around, just to paint the picture: it was Season Six, I was the youngest by far, these girls had been doing it for a long time, they were off the air for a season, they were scurrying to cast, they cast me, I was the only new girl that season, I was going into a machine that had been running for so long and I was a little intimidated!

I think I had so much going on and these women were like my elders.

But now, it’s a Girls Trip. When I’m in the water and I have that argument with Dorinda [Medley] where I’m like ‘I don’t need this…’ I didn’t want to put anybody down, but it was like, I got the phone call like you got the phone call. There’s six of us women here, we’re all on favoured nations, like Jill pointed out. We’re all on the same level, we all got equally cast, no one got top billing, we’re all here to have a good time!

For all intents and purposes, I wasn’t going to let anything slide. It’s not like I’m vying for a second season or more airtime — that’s the beauty of these Girls Trips!

What was it like filming with these ladies once again? Is there anything that surprised you?

To be honest, what surprised me the most is how little has changed. Coming into this, I had questions! I have been out of it with these women for eight years.

You’ll see as the show progresses, some of the conversations… A conversation pops up, I think in this next episode, where I literally am going like ‘Did she really just say that? Are we still talking about this?’

They’ll say something and I’ll be like ‘You said that 10 years ago…” You’ll see that very little has changed.

Between you and me, back to the fan conversation, I refuse to believe Dorinda has never watched Scary Island. I think she was putting it on!

You know what, I hadn’t watched it either! Everyone portrays me like like superfan who’s watched every single episode but there’s a few that I’d missed, especially the early episodes.

I’ve never watched it start to finish and I’m kind of happy I didn’t.

Yeah it was probably good to go in fresh, especially the Kelly seasons! Is there anything coming that you’re scared to see?

Well, I had an afternoon where I drank a little too much. [laughs]

If we were gonna be really honest, I’m a little nervous for that. I hope it’s okay. I went into my interviews and I joked like drunkety, drunk, drunk, drunk.

After the first episodes it was so heavy and I was involved in so many arguments so I just had to rosé all day and let loose. But I’m just gonna say that my drunk isn’t like the other ladies getting drunk. My drunk is like a fun Housewives vacation drunk.

Let’s cast our minds back to OG RHONY. When you were put on pause-

Yeah, I was just straight-up not asked back. It wasn’t fired, my contract just ran out and they moved on and so did I.

I will go on the record saying that!

Yeah, you’re not in denial about that! So when that happened, how did it all go down and were you devastated?

I remember getting that phone call. You get a call either way: either they call and say they’re getting ready for the next season, do you want to be part of it. Or they’re like ‘We love you, you did great, but we’re moving on’. And I was okay! I moved on with my life. It didn’t completely define me as a human being.

I think it kind of goes both ways. If you’re going back, you have to plan it out and schedule and wonder what you’re gonna wear and your storyline. But equally, when they say you’re not coming back, you’re like [exhales]. It’s like, you can unbutton your pants and be like ‘Cool, I can just let loose for a little bit’.

It would’ve been great if they were gonna have me back but equally great that they weren’t and here I am now so all good things come to an end! And if you wait long enough, what’s the saying about if you set something free it might come back?

100%! And since you’re killing it, who knows, you could be back again! Would you do RHOBH?

I keep getting that question and I would never say never but I’m just trying to ride this rollercoaster and enjoy it for what it is.

I think the Beverly Hills are amazing and it’s such a strong cast so I can’t imagine what that would even look like. But they’re lovely women and I’d be honoured to be considered!

Speaking of Beverly Hills though, Crystal Kung Minkoff recently revealed that someone from the OG RHONY crew was rude to her at BravoCon and I know in my soul it wasn’t you, but did you witness anything?

Ooh. No, I don’t know? The last night we were all at a restaurant together and I said hi to her. I don’t think it was me, oh my god. That’s so funny! I’m trying to remember who else was there…

It was a busy night and we were being pulled in all sorts of directions so I’m gonna go with, it was probably a misunderstanding.

These things happen! And finally, I’m curious: have you stayed in touch with your RHONY pals Heather Thomson and Carole Radziwill at all?

Heather’s great, she’s been reaching out. We had a call when I was announced for this and she’s been really sweet and supportive.

I haven’t seen Carole in a minute! I think she’s been travelling and it’s not that we’re not speaking, but she’s on the other side of the country, so yeah. But Heather’s been great!

Fair! They’re telling me to wrap up now, thank you so much for chatting with me. Can’t wait to see this tipsy episode!

You can’t wait to see it, I can!

Thank you, happy holidays!

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) is now streaming on Hayu with new episodes dropping weekly.