Some Rage Against the Machine conservative fans have been kicking up an idiotic fuss at guitarist Tom Morello for being a vocal advocate in support of Black Lives Matter and anti-police brutality protests, condemning his “political bs”. Quite humorous, really, given these fans have been listening to inherently political tunes for 20+ years by a band literally named Rage Against the Machine.

In response to one former fan who proclaimed “the last thing I want to hear is political bs when I’m listening to music”, Morello questioned “What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain “political BS”?”

In fact, Morello’s been wiping the damn floor with ignorant listeners over the past couple of weeks who’ve claimed the band has only just become political.

In regards to these self-proclaimed ‘fans’ who’ve demonstrated a miraculous inability to read a room, music critic Ed Masley put it perfectly, when he said “I was gutted when I saw a tweet from Cookie Monster saying he liked cookies. I’m all “Keep it to yourself, my furry friend. I thought I knew you.”

Here’s a stack of tweets that perfectly summate the situation. Enjoy.

Image: Getty Images / Lindsay Brice