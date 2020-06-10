Some Rage Against the Machine conservative fans have been kicking up an idiotic fuss at guitarist Tom Morello for being a vocal advocate in support of Black Lives Matter and anti-police brutality protests, condemning his “political bs”. Quite humorous, really, given these fans have been listening to inherently political tunes for 20+ years by a band literally named Rage Against the Machine.

In response to one former fan who proclaimed “the last thing I want to hear is political bs when I’m listening to music”, Morello questioned “What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain “political BS”?”

Scott!! What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain “political BS”? I need to know so I can delete it from the catalog. https://t.co/AMpmjx6540 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 9, 2020

In fact, Morello’s been wiping the damn floor with ignorant listeners over the past couple of weeks who’ve claimed the band has only just become political.

Like shooting fish in a barrel: pic.twitter.com/hxvZ6GgoH5 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 6, 2020

In regards to these self-proclaimed ‘fans’ who’ve demonstrated a miraculous inability to read a room, music critic Ed Masley put it perfectly, when he said “I was gutted when I saw a tweet from Cookie Monster saying he liked cookies. I’m all “Keep it to yourself, my furry friend. I thought I knew you.”

READ MORE Here's 7 Lush Brands Owned By Indigenous Women You Should Get Around RN

Here’s a stack of tweets that perfectly summate the situation. Enjoy.

Wait, people are just now figuring out that Rage Against The Machine is a political band? Have they been mishearing all of the lyrics for the past twenty-five years? Tom Morello worked for a Senator's office before he created the band. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 10, 2020

i too enjoy the band Rage Alongside The Machine — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) June 9, 2020

Rage in favor of the machine — Mike Bents (@MikeBents) June 9, 2020

Conservatives: I don't like that Rage Against the Machine has suddenly gotten all political and leftist 1999: pic.twitter.com/lXjH4HYQok — Comrade Lucky ???????? (@ComradeLuckyX2) June 10, 2020

"Living in the States you're living in one of the most brutal societies in the history of the world" Rage Against the Machine is trending cuz some fans are confused about what machine they were raging against all those years. Let Zack de la Rocha explain it to you… pic.twitter.com/r6n5ghZUZH — Rafael Kadaris (@rafaelkadaris) June 10, 2020

To dude who used to be a fan of Rage Against the Machine until Tom Morello allowed his political opinions to come out, I feel you. I was gutted when I saw a tweet from Cookie Monster saying he liked cookies. I'm all "Keep it to yourself, my furry friend. I thought I knew you." pic.twitter.com/KFdFiedZDA — Ed Masley (@EdMasley) June 9, 2020

so ur telling me there are people that didn’t know rage against the machine literally wrote music about raging against the machine — alexa (@glitter_bat_) June 10, 2020

Racist white dudes suddenly realizing what Rage Against the Machine lyrics are about after decades of listening is the funniest thing since they discovered that Star Wars is anti-Nazi after watching it for 40 years. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 10, 2020