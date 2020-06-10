Protests are still raging around the world and we’re seeing real change, real fast.
Police departments are facing reforms. CEOs have resigned. Statues have gone for swims.
And it’s forced us to look at our own backyard. We’ve got an ugly history too – a history that continues to bleed into the present.
We all know that the injustice faced by First Nations people is real. But what we don’t necessarily know is how to make meaningful reparations. What can we do once we’ve listened, read and rallied?
Badaboom… we can buy stuff.
Here are 7 Indigenous businesses selling stuff we want to buy. You might want to buy it too.
HAUS OF DIZZY
Haus Of Dizzy is the baby of Indigenous Australian jewellery designer, and "Queen of Bling", Kristy Dickinson.
Haus Of Dizzy is the baby of Indigenous Australian jewellery designer, and “Queen of Bling”, Kristy Dickinson.
“I’m a proud Wiradjuri woman, mother, owner and creator,” says Kristy.
“I’m inspired by my Indigenous heritage and my mob, my love of 90’s fashion, hip hop and most of all my son, Ziggy Lee.”
LOWANNA NATURAL SKIN CARE
Lowanna Skincare offers natural, vegan and cruelty-free skincare, made in Australia.
Lowanna Skincare offers natural, vegan and cruelty-free skincare, made in Australia.
“We use ingredients that Indigenous Australians have been using for centuries, like Kakadu plum, ylang ylang flowers and lemon myrtle,” says founder Sinead Vandenbroek.
“We are actually only three weeks old, so it’s very early days for us. We’ve already received so much incredible support.”
(If that doesn’t inspire you to get squeeze some Kakadu plum in your skincare routine, free shipping and after-pay might.)
GAMMIN THREADS
Gammin Threads was founded by Tahnee Edwards, a proud descendant of the Yorta Yorta, Taungurung, Boonwurrung & Mutti Mutti nations. She describes it as her side hustle and creative outlet from her full time job at an Aboriginal family violence prevention service.
“I feel like some Australians who don’t know any black fellas have this idea in their head of who we are, and what we look like, but we’re an incredible diverse group of people with different lived experiences,” says Tahnee.
“We’re more than beautiful dot paintings and being good at footy. That being said though, a lot of us do have skinny ankles and we love Keens curry.”
MOLLY HUNT
Molly Hunt is a Yolngu +Balanggarra illustrator. Along with selling prints and apparel, she’s worked with Triple J, creating an illustration for the Hottest 100 of the Decade.
(She also has a ripper Instagram handle, @mollyhuntforfood.)
EARTH BLENDED
Earth Blended offer a range of alternative healing products, like essential oils and mists.
“Support and get behind small Indigenous businesses. It gives back to our communities. It’s investing in our communities,” says Earth Blends founder, Jamie Telfers.
“It’s empowering and provides self-determination for our young ones coming through to rise up in this space and become leaders and business owners themselves.”
Jamie also sells paintings, many of which celebrate her culture, her dreaming through motherhood.
Jamie also sells paintings, many of which celebrate her culture, her dreaming through motherhood.
LIANDRA SWIM
Liandra Swim offer ethically and sustainably-made, limited edition signature print swimwear. That’s a mouthful. Liandra herself words it better:
“Our fabrics are made from regenerated plastics from the ocean. Our goal is to really shed a light on the great things Indigenous women are doing, not just in our country but around the world.”
LAKKARI ART
Lakkari Pitt is a proud Gamilaroi yinarr artist from Walgett. She lives in Sydney and creates originals, prints, digital designs and commissioned pieces.
“My art explores the movement, essence and stories of country,” explains Lakkari.
“It’s a contemporary take on the knowledge that my elders have passed down to me.”
You can watch these women explain their business in their own words, here:
"We're more than beautiful dot paintings and being good at footy. That being said though, a lot of us do have skinny ankles and we love Keens curry." – Tahnee of @gamminthreads.