Fmr Host Of UK Show This Morning, Phillip Schofield, Has Admitted To An Affair W/ A Colleague

Phillip Schofield, the host of the popular UK television program This Morning, has resigned from broadcaster ITV after admitting he had an affair with a colleague.

In a statement published by the Daily Mail, Schofield admitted to misleading his employer, his agent, co-workers and friends regarding the extramarital relationship.

“I am making this statement via the Daily Mail, to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story [sic] which they wanted to write about me a few days ago,” the 61-year-old began.

“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship.

READ MORE Sky News Host Chris Smith Has Apologised After He Was Suspended For Xmas Party Misconduct

“That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over…

“I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife…”

Schofield finished by stating he had deliberately not identified the younger man with whom he had an affair due to privacy concerns.

Earlier this month, Schofield announced he’d be departing This Morning after 20 years on the couch.

Upon his exit from the morning slot, rumours were swirled that he was set to cop a prime-time hosting gig.

READ MORE An Anon TV Host Spilt Bulk Tea On The Aussie Celebs Who Are Proper Douche Nozzles Off-Screen

Schofield’s management agency, YMU, has also made a statement, in which it announced it would be parting ways with the presenter.

“This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield,” began YMU CEO Mary Bekhait per Deadline.

“These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him.

“As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”

Back in 2022, a separate cheating scandal engulfed Good Morning America hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.

The pair were eventually dismissed from their roles after weeks of ~very~ public fallout.

