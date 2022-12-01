Two US morning show hosts have caused quite the stir after they started bumping uglies off-set. The problem? They’ve both been married since 2010 to other people.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are the hosts of Good Morning America, a show that averages millions of viewers per episode.

apparently amy robach and tj holmes started having an affair while they were training for the nyc marathon, proving my long-held belief that literally nothing good comes from being a runner https://t.co/v1A6H8G4C3 — marissa (taylor's version) (@MarissaSaysWhat) November 30, 2022

To frame this in terms that Australians can all understand, this would be like Sunrise hosts Kochie (David Koch) and Nat Barr doing the deed in secret behind their partners’ backs.

It would be simply mortifying for the nation and we’d all demand a public holiday to recover.

A source told Page Six that Holmes and Robach started dating in March while they were both training for the New York Marathon.

Ok, so not only were they cheating on their spouses but they were going to run a marathon? Gross. They deserve each other.

Holmes and Robach reportedly didn’t leave their partners until August after they’d been spotted multiple times together in bars.

“They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected,” the source said.

“But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair.”

The Daily Mail has since obtained images of the two getting their canoodle on in nightlife spots around New York and even a pic of Holmes giving Robach a pat on the bum.

Get a roooooom, you two!

Since the story broke early on Thursday morning, Robach has nuked her Instagram account which had 516,000 followers. Prior to this she had restricted comments on her account.

Holmes, who had 104,000 followers, has also nuked his account.

He is married to immigration lawyer Marilee Fiebig with who he has a daughter named Sabine Holmes.

Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue who starred in Melrose Place and The Rainmaker.

More to come. More news, that is. Hopefully not more adultery.