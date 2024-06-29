Brooke Schofield Calls Out Clinton Kane Again, For Apparently Lying In A Press Statement

Chaos queen and podcast host Brooke Schofield has jumped back on TikTok to call out even more alleged lies from her ex, Clinton Kane, who has apparently doubled down on his dead mother storyline.

In case you missed it, Schofield previously released a 14-part TikTok series where she went into extreme detail on her brief relationship with the controversial musician in 2021. She left no survivors.

The Cancelled podcast host alleged that he was a “master manipulator”, a “little infant, baby child”, and a “pathological liar” who would go on tantrums when not given attention. Basically, she dragged him to the CURB.

Brooke Schofield said Kane told her his mother and brother died in 2020, however at the end of their relationship he admitted this was not true.

Also he allegedly cheated on her, and said he was Australian despite being born in Brunei. Holy moly, there was so much she tea. It was highkey depressing.

Fans support Brooke Schofield for speaking out

In response to her viral TikTok series, fans of Schofield’s began posting their own videos to the platform where they humorously defended Schofield and outright roasted her ex.

One person pointed out how Kane’s own videos on TikTok were receiving millions of views, and only thousands of likes. It doesn’t matter how bad you might be at social media — anyone can tell those are not the numbers you want.

Another TikTok appeared to be from a plastic surgeon who subtly claimed that Kane was a patient of theirs, and implied he was only dishing the dirt on Brooke Schofield to “stay relevant”.

In response to seeing all the support from her fans for telling her story, Schofield jumped back on TikTok on Saturday morning to thank her 1.5 million followers for making her laugh as she spoke out.

As well as thanking fans, the online personality also wanted to call out how Clinton Kane had responded to the negative press that he was receiving since being exposed by her.

I don’t have a horse in the race (I totally do), but if you go after a yapper, you better not have given them anything to yap about.

Brooke Schofield slams Clinton Kane for his press statement

Schofield highlighted how in a press statement that Kane’s management sent to Rolling Stone, he doubled down on the dead-mum lie by creating a “random side-quest”.

In the statement, Kane alleged that though his biological mother had not died in 2020 (like he told Brooke and everyone else), a mother figure had died.

“Kane was lucky enough to have a very special mother-like figure in his teenage years, who sadly passed,” read the statement.

“Kane regrets the way this devastating news was communicated at the time [and] genuinely felt that he had lost an irreplaceable mother-figure. Kane was and largely is estranged from his immediate family.”

Schofield was less than impressed with this response from her ex, as she explained in the first of three TikToks.

“This might hold up for the Zack Sang interview, but I was his girlfriend, okay? I was getting stories from like the time he was born to the present,” she said.

“With names, alright, which is how I looked up his little mum to begin with.”

Brooke went on to repeat what she said in previous videos, that Kane is lying.

“It was one mum, alright, it’s the same mum I heard about every single day. And that is the one he killed off, and that is the one who is chilling in Brunei” she said.

The part that Schofield says really got her “little feet kicking”, which was where Kane’s statement accused her of “tearing down another former boyfriend” in order to boost her podcast numbers. This references how she threw shade at her ex, controversial comedian Matt Rife.

Brooke alleged that there was no way this was the case, as he was the one who threw the first stone (Clinton posted a TikTok bringing her up) and that her podcast numbers greatly exceeded his listener streams.

“I brought this to TikTok audience for one reason and one reason only, okay. And it is because that man called me a yapper,” Schofield said.

“I have nothing to gain — I’m embarrassing myself!”

In her final TikTok of the day, the podcast host also highlighted how she had no bad blood with another ex of Kane’s, and how that girl is a “victim” too. Additionally, she alleged it was to that partner whom Clinton Kane “killed off” his mother.

Each of Brooke Schofield’s newest videos has amassed over a million views, and 500K total likes. Her fans have continued to support her throughout this storytime series.

Conversely, Clinton Kane’s latest TikTok promoting his new song has several hundred thousand views, and a few hundred likes.

The TikTok algorithm knows all.

[Image: TikTok]