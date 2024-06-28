Brooke Schofield Destroyed Her Ex, Musician Clinton Kane, In 14 Part TikTok Series About His Lies

YouTuber and cohost of the Cancelled podcast Brooke Schofield launched into a spicy 14-part rant on TikTok where she went into extreme detail on her relationship and breakup with singer-songwriter Clinton Kane.

Brooke Schofield is no stranger when it comes to hanging out with controversial people; she briefly dated comedian Matt Rife before he got cancelled to smithereens for being a POS (and shit comedian), and currently hosts a podcast with Tana Mongeau who froths a feud.

And now her brief relationship with musician Clinton Kane is currently under the spotlight, more than two years after the pair dated.

Kane is known for his music career, however is also a somewhat controversial figure due to allegations he lied about the death of his family, and country of birth. All of which Brooke addressed in her TikTok story-time series.

So what happened between Brooke Schofield and Clinton Kane, and why are they shading each other on TikTok? Let’s find out.

Brooke Schofield and Clinton Kane’s feud on TikTok — Explained

In a TikTok series Schofield dubbed “Who The Fuck Did I Marry?” Schofield explained how she met and began dating the singer, and then exposed some of the truths surrounding Kane that were a shock to fans.

The pair dated for a few months in 2021. No official timeline was given, but thanks to Brooke’s TikTok’s we now know everything (from her side of the story).

Her barrage of TikToks were in response to one posted by Kane on June 25 where he referenced his relationship with Schofield, in which he promoted his upcoming song ‘I DON’T WANNA LIVE IN A WORLD WITHOUT YOU’.

“When you’ve been over the relationship for two years but she won’t stop yapping,” read Kane’s Tikok.

In her first of 14 TikToks, Schofield responded by saying: “Hilarious. No shit I can’t stop yapping. But the NERVE.”

Brooke went on to explain that her relationship with Kane happened at a “very different time” in her life, where she was not taking medication. She admitted that the reason their relationship began in the first place was because she was a fan of Kane’s music.

The podcaster told her 1.4 million followers that Kane slid into her DMs, offered her flights to Vegas, asked her to dinner, and gave her tickets to his show in LA. Despite not being attracted to him initially, after seeing two of his shows and spending time with him Schofield said her mind began to change and they kissed at the club.

Schofield then dropped a massive bombshell, and shared how that night while at a diner with Clinton Kane, he told her how his mum, dad, and brother all died in 2020.

Thing is, this isn’t true, as Kane’s mother and brother are very much alive, though he is estranged from them. His father, however, did die in 2020.

And at the time of the start of their relationship, due to going into COVID lockdown together after knowing each other for a week (“again, unmedicated,” explains Brooke) the YouTuber said she didn’t have time alone to look at Kane’s online profile and see the controversies around these lies.

The first red-flag Schofield identified was that Kane would not allow her time alone, and that when she asked to he would begin arguing with her and asking “strange” questions like: “Why don’t you want to be with me?” Unfortunately, she did not see this as a red-flag at the time, and instead begin a committed relationship with him.

In another TikTok, she also pointed out that Kane had also lied to her about being three years younger than he initially told her. Then, while they were on a vacation they had their first “major” fight because Schofield wouldn’t “pay 100 per cent attention to him” all of the time.

A behaviour which Schofield says Kane attributed to his “neglectful” mother and did not want to be reminded of — with his girlfriend believing his mum was dead, because that’s what he had told her. However, Schofield’s lack of undivided attention sent Kane into a “tantrum”.

“The overwhelming common theme of all of our arguments was that I was worsening his trauma, and he can’t believe that I’m so insensitive to everything that he has been through,” Schofield recounted.

“I remind him so much of his mother who was so horrible to him, and I should be way more sensitive to everything that he is going through.”

Brooke shared she felt she was “mothering” her partner, and if she did anything wrong “he went ballistic because he was like a little infant, baby child.” Get him girl.

Later, she shared how all the truth began to hit her when her fans pointed out to that Kane had allegedly cheated on his previous partner, which Kane “nonchalantly” admitted to when asked. To her shock, she realised that she would have been one of the people he cheated with.

On top of that, after looking at comments on an interview Kane took part in, Schofield became aware that her boyfriend was lying about being Australian, was actually born in Brunei, and his mother was still alive.

“We have reason to believe that his A) not from Australia, faking an Australian accent. And B) he faked the death of his family,” said Brooke.

After fighting with Clinton, running home, and searching his mother’s name on Facebook, Brooke shared she discovered that he had also allegedly lied about his upbringing being wealthy and extravagant, when it was not.

“Everything was fake,” she said.

“I can tell that he is an extreme pathological liar.”

Schofield told her followers that this realisation was one of the worst feelings in her life. Then, when given the opportunity to own up, the only thing Kane admitted to her was that he was younger than he said he was.

Despite this, she admitted she still continued dated him after realising he was lying about everything, which led to them fighting whenever they were together. What caused them to break up was the fact that he was cheating on her. Well, sort of.

“We broke up because I accused him of cheating and he couldn’t believe I would ever have the nerve,” Brooke said.

Ouch, bloody brutal.

So in a last ditch effort to get him to admit to faking the death of his mother and brother, Brooke told her fans that she tricked Kane into admitting the truth by lying to him herself.

“I asked him, ‘Also why did you fake the death of your family?’ Of course, he denies it. But then I then tell him, ‘I have been talking to your mother,’” Schofield recounted.

I can only imagine the satisfaction that pulling off that Hail-Mary power play must have given. If she was wrong it would have sucked, but she wasn’t, lol.

“He finally admitted that he did, in fact, fake the death of his mom and his brother,” said Brooke.

“His dad is dead, not that that’s a good thing. But there’s one out of three that are dead, and the rest are still kicking.”

Brooke Schofield finished her series of TikToks by calling out her ex for having the nerve to accuse her of not being able to let their relationship go, to which she said: “No fucking shit.”

Are Clinton Kane’s family alive?

Clinton Kane’s father is dead and died in 2020. However, when speaking to People his manager confirmed that Kane had lied about the death of his mother.

“Kane was lucky enough to have a very special mother-like figure in his teenage years, who sadly passed. Kane regrets the way this devastating news was communicated at the time [and] genuinely felt that he had lost an irreplaceable mother-figure. Kane was and largely is estranged from his immediate family,” said Kane’s rep, per the publication.

Okay, so not really admitting to lying. More-so admitting to letting everyone believe something that wasn’t true, not correcting anyone, and also ignoring the fact he said his brother was dead too.

The manager also confirmed that Kane was born in the Phillipines, but grew up in Australia.

“Despite moving frequently, he considers Australia to be his home. He has never been disingenuous about this,” said the manager.

Disingenuous is a very stretchy word.