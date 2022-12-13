Sky News host Chris Smith has apologised for his inappropriate behaviour at the network’s Christmas party at the weekend which got him suspended while an internal investigation is underway.

Smith allegedly made lewd comments to multiple women and inappropriately touched more than one woman on Saturday during the end-of-year celebrations. One colleague was reportedly brought to tears. The 60-year-old was taken off his two roles as host of Chris Smith Tonight on Sky News effective immediately on Sunday.

Smith’s contract with 2GB Radio was also terminated on Tuesday. The stations’ parent company Nine Entertainment Co. (which also owns this masthead) said Smith would not return as host of 2GB’s weekend program, nor would he keep his gig as Ben Fordham‘s holiday replacement on the station’s breakfast show.

“Chris [Smith]’s behaviour represents a serious breach of his contract and is not aligned with the values of 2GB,” Nine’s managing director of radio Tom Malone said in a statement.

Smith apologised in a statement about the incident issued on Monday afternoon in which he blamed alcoholism and mental health struggles for his misconduct.

“I am beyond gutted and devastated to know I have upset my colleagues after our Christmas party,” he said.

“I apologise profusely to the women I upset. That’s not the man I am at work ever, as they will all attest. They have been so supportive to me and do not deserve such drunken treatment.”

He said alcohol was the problem because “it sends me manic” and said he had since checked himself into a mental health facility.

“I am … terribly upset about humiliating myself with people I respect and admire. I am in a facility receiving professional help, to deal conclusively with my abuse of alcohol and solve this once and for all.

“I pride myself on my professionalism and work ethic but I have dropped the ball and embarrassed many people including those I love most — my family. I’m very sorry.”

Sky News confirmed an investigation into the allegations was underway.

“The welfare of our staff is our absolute priority,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to inappropriate conduct and take these allegations very seriously.”

Smith’s employers will be aware of his prior offences though, which were very, very similar.

In 2009, Smith was suspended from the Macquarie Radio Network after he allegedly harassed four female colleagues and groped one woman at another Christmas party hosted by 2GB.

In the late 1990s he was also fired from A Current Affair after he exposed himself to two female colleagues at — you guessed it — a work party.

Zero tolerance though!