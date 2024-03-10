The 2024 Oscars Red Carpet Has Kicked Off And Liza Koshy Has Already Stacked It

Happy Oscars Day everybody! It may feel quite early to be thinking about red-carpet fashion for us slurping down coffee on a Monday morning, but for the celebs in attendance at the 2024 Oscars, it’s all guns blazing. We’ve already had a pregnancy announcement AND someone stack it on the red carpet — truly, two ends of the spectrum.

Former YouTube star turned actor Liza Koshy looked like a dream in a gorgeous red mermaid gown with rosettes on the shoulders. But under the gown were some fkn huge pleaser heels. While many of my dancer friends can strut around in these effortlessly, this was not the case for Liza.

*Chef’s kiss* (Image: Getty)

In the video below, she has an unlucky fall as he approaches the photo wall. Talk about a Jennifer Lawrence 2013 Oscars throwback!

OoooOft. Incredibly unlucky. Thankfully, Liza — the utmost professional — brushed it off and went straight back to slaying on the carpet.

It wasn’t long after Liza’s tumble that a very glowy Vanessa Hudgens rocked up wearing a gorgeous long-sleeved black gown. And — get this — she’s PREGNANT, ladies and gentlemen!!! There was a noticeable bump under there!

Please join me in blasting Vanessa’s hit and strangely-dissonant-for-a-pop-track single “Sneakernight” in celebration.

MOTHER!!!!! (Image: Getty)

I am so into this trend of celebs essentially announcing their pregnancies at award shows. Hell, three people did it at the 2023 Met Gala. I know it doesn’t look like she’s sporting a bump in that pic but just check out the video below if you don’t believe me.

Wow, so much red carpet fun and it’s only just started!!!!

To livestream the event, head to 7plus.