Let me start off by saying the everyone looked phenomenal on this year’s Oscars red carpet – they really did, absolutely divine. Some of the looks, however, were so phenomenal that they immediately brought various inanimate objects to mind.

So, my friend, let’s take an enlightening look at some of the most inspired Oscars red carpet looks from this year. And when I say inspired, I mean inspired by household cleaning items, delicious treats and curtains. Hooray for fashion.

Sibley Scoles, a semi-melted silver logie

I swear once you see Sibley’s gown as a semi-melted silver logie (and a gorgeous one at that), you won’t be able to un-see it.

Kristen Wiig, a dissected toilet scrubber

Pretty self-explanatory really. Would be very useful for cleaning massive loads of dishes in one human-sized twirl.

Saoirse Ronan, a cupcake

The textures, the colour palette and the playful waves just scream ‘pretty glutenous baked good’ to me.

This dress, Charli XCX cover art

This one is a little different, yes, but I just couldn’t help but think of Charli’s trademark futuristic digital cover art when I saw this gown.

America Ferrera, regal theatre curtains

It was the gold headband that did it for me. Anything predominantly red with gold accents just screams fancy cinema curtains with gold tie backs.

Rebel Wilson, ye ol’ Oscar

How could I not finish with Rebel, the true Oscar-winner in our eyes? Looking ever-regal, uber-opulent and extravagantly polished. We stan the Oscars award, personified.

Now have a blessed Monday evening, you good thing. May your dreams be filled with nothing but toilet scrubbers and melted silver logies.