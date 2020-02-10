Thanks for signing up!

Wow. Okay. That just happened. That being Eminem performing ‘Lose Yourself’ at the 2020 Oscars alongside a live orchestra. I still don’t really know what happened, or even why it happened, and, judging by the audience’s collective reaction, I’m not alone.

Shortly after Slim took to the stage, it wasn’t long before the camera started cutting to some pretty damn iconic facial expressions from the audience, worthy of their own bloody Oscar. Naturally, the sleuths of the web were quick to jump on it.

Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel’s reaction to Eminem is all of us rn#Oscars pic.twitter.com/CuaY10KleH — Erin Murray (@ErinMurray16) February 10, 2020

All the reactions are just too great to go unnoticed.

So, without further ado, I would like to announce the nominees for Most Concerned (& Completely Relatable) Reaction To Eminem’s Unnecessary Performance.

First up, we have Billie Eilish.

Followed by Finneas O’Connell.

Next up, we have an abundance of priceless reactions that belong in the Louvre, alongside the Mona Lisa.

Let’s zoom up, shall we? Take it away, Meryl.

I can’t help but adore Matt Damon being truly shocked by the scenes that are occurring in front of him.

Idina Menzel just looks straight up pissed off. Not having a bar, and certainly not hiding the fact that she’s disgusted. We stan a frank and honest queen. Loving this energy.

Finally, Martin Scorsese.

Oh my fucking God. He is literally dead inside. Hates it. Loathes everything. Is thinking about chicken. Regrets leaving his house.

May as well be sleeping….

Oh, wait…

THE OSCAR GOES TO…

Meryl looking like she just pooped herself and sleeping Martin. Brava. *Round of applause*