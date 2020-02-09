The best event of awards season is heeeeere! Goodbye any productivity I was going to have todaaaaay! Hello dissecting celebrity fashion from the 2020 Academy Awards / Oscars / Whatever red carpet until I dieeee!

Yes, in case that garbled first paragraph didn’t make sense to your sensible, coffee-calmed brain – it’s Academy Awards day, baby, and I’m feeling ALIVE!

It’s oh, only the best day in the entire awards season calendar by far! The premium celebrities! The top shelf couture! It’s all present and accounted for, and I am going to sit here in my eBay bought Tree of Life dress that my sister told me looked like I worked at Crabtree & Evelyn and critique them all!

Go grab yourself some brown avocado on toast because you forgot to put the lemon on it last week, and join me.

Billy Porter

Always slaying, never fucking up. I don’t know how he does it, but he has not pulled ONE bad look this entire awards season. If I wanted to be hyper-critical I could say the print on the skirt isn’t my die-hard fave but honestly? No, I can’t say that. He makes everything work.

Kristen Cavallari

I have NFI at all why Kristen ‘Laguna Beach’ Cavallari is at the Academy Awards, but here she is. I will give Kristen this, she looks fantastic. Like a chic Cinderella.

Blac Chyna

Again – why are you here. Also again – this is a really excellent coat-dress-thing-with-the-sparkles.

Brad Goreski

THIS is an excellent men’s tuxedo. This is what I wish every man would do – stop leaving it to the women to do the showstopping, I put 400 years of mental energy into this outfit shit and start wowing me with their own fashion looks at the Academy Awards. Love the lapel detail, love the fit. Love it all.