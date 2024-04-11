Here’s The Mixed Bag Of Reactions Celebs And Public Figures Have Had To OJ Simpson’s Death

OJ Simpson — the disgraced NFL star who was famously acquitted of two murders in 1994 — has passed away from prostate cancer at age 76. As Simpson was such a controversial figure, the news has elicited a range of reactions from all sorts of people with connections to the infamous figure from people involved in his trial to sports stars to celebrities. And while there are a range of responses, a lot of them are really fkn savage.

Simpsons’s family announced the news of his passing via a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter on Wednesday.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the statement read.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Simpson had been publicly going through treatment for chemotherapy since 2023.

O.J. Simpson during a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in 2017. (Image: Jason Bean / Getty)

The news of his death has prompted a pretty huge reaction from the public, along with celebrities who certainly haven’t held back their feelings. After all, Simpson’s criminal case was dubbed “the trial of the century” with many people still convinced that he murdered his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman despite the court’s verdict. At the time the case became a spectacle and created immense racial divides across America. Although Simpson was acquitted from his criminal trial, three years later a civil lawsuit found that he was liable for their deaths.



As you’d expect, the family of Ronald Goldman don’t have anything nice to say following Simpson’s passing. Ronald’s father Fred Goldman told NBC News that hearing the news of Simpson’s death only made the grief he feels for his son stronger.

“The only thing I have to say is it’s just a further reminder of Ron being gone all these years. It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone,” he said.

Gloria Allred during OJ Simpson’s criminal trial. (Image: Jim Smeal / Getty Images)

The attorney who represented Nicole Brown Simpson’s family, Gloria Allred even weighed in.

“I feel that the system failed Nicole Brown Simpson and failed battered women everywhere. In the civil case which followed, he was found liable, responsible for her wrongful death. So, it’s fair to call him a killer.” she said in a live broadcast on New York’s ABC7.

“In any event, I don’t mourn for OJ Simpson. I do mourn for Nicole Brown Simpson and her family. They should be remembered. The system failed.”

These days, Allred is renowned for taking on high-profile and controversial cases which involve women’s rights.



Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner took to X to slam Simpson. Not only were they friends, but Jenner’s ex-wife Kris Jenner was once married to Robert Kardashian — one of the lawyers who represented Simpson during the trial.

“Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” she wrote.

Interestingly, users on X are absolutely coming for Caitlyn in response to this, due to her own involvement in a fatal car crash that left one woman dead. Caitlyn did not face any criminal charges and paid $800,000 in a settlement instead.

Former basketball player Earvin “Magic” Johnson passed on condolences for Simpson’s family.

American actor Kato Kaelin, who was also a witness in the criminal trial, made a statement via a video on Instagram.

“I’ve been asked to comment on the death of OJ Simpson,” he began.

“First and foremost, I’d like to extend my condolences to the children, to Sydney, to Justin, to Jason and Arnelle. They lost their father and that is never easy. I wish to express my love and compassion to the Goldmans — to Fred and to Kim — I hope you find closure.

“And finally, to the family of beautiful Nicole Brown Simpson. May we always cherish her memories. Nicole was a beacon of light that burned bright. May we never forget her.”

Personally, I’d like to hear what Kris Jenner thinks. But then again, I’d like to hear what Kris Jenner thinks about most things.