King Charles Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer, Buckingham Palace Confirmed With A Statement

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the King’s diagnosis on Tuesday morning via an official press release. Although the palace confirmed he had cancer, it stated that the cancer was a “separate issue” found during the procedure.

“During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

And no, the press release wasn’t talking about his star sign. (Image: Getty)

Despite his diagnosis and treatments, the King will continue to partake in his royal duties. He also noted how thankful he is to his medical team for their quick intervention.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the statement continued.

Previously, King Charles had revealed via a separate Buckingham Palace statement that he would be undergoing a simple corrective procedure on his enlarged prostate at a private hospital in London. The revelation caused many to wonder whether the British royal family were giving us too much information and, seemingly as a result, the most recent statement touches on why King Charles decided to share his diagnosis.



“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” it said.