King Charles Admitted For Prostate Surgery And I Can’t Wait For This Season Of The Crown

His royal highness King Charles III has been admitted into a private hospital in London where he will undergo a simple corrective procedure on his enlarged prostate, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Sometimes I think that we get given too much information about the British Royal Family. Today is one of those days.

In a statement from the palace, the entire colonised world was told that: “The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment.”

Thanks, could have been an email.

“His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness,” the statement continued.

Royal officials have also confirmed that though the palace doesn’t always share medical prodecures with the public, the 75-year-old reigning monarch wanted to share this one, with the hope that it would result in more people taking care of their own prostate health — which reports say they have.

Genuinely a good cause TBH. Cancer absolutely sucks in all forms — as the newest Australians of the Year Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer spoke about in their acceptance speeches on Thursday night — so more people getting themselves checked out is a pleasant result.

Maybe King Charles will do Movember!

Buckingham Palace have also confirmed that when his surgery does end, the world will be told about it too.

And to that I say, why just a statement?

I want live footage. If we’re going to get given every detail, do us the courtesy of capturing it in 4K.

Hell, I know that The Crown just finished, but they should bring it back just so that it can tell this aspect of the royal narrative.

A special Christmas episode even, like those Doctor Who seasonal specials. Except it’s the ruling figure of the Commonwealth getting a simple corrective surgery.

Anyway, more updates on the #KingCharlesProstateWatch2024 here when we have them!