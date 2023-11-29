Oops! The Royal Who Allegedly Made Racist Remarks About Meghan’s Bub Was Accidentally Revealed

If you’ve spent any time scrolling down the home page of the Daily Mail (god forbid) you would have come across plenty of articles about British journalist Omid Scobie‘s bombshell royal biography Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. The book, which seemingly airs all sorts of royal family dirty laundry, is causing a lot of drama between royalists. To add more fuel to the fire, the Dutch copy of the book reportedly featured the identity of the royal family member who allegedly questioned the colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son Archie.

While the final copy does not name the family member, an early copy sent to Dutch journalists allegedly contains their identity. As a result, the book’s publisher confirmed that it received a request to halt sales of the biography in Holland.

“I can’t talk about the details,” a spokesperson for Xander Publishers told Daily Mail.

“We have, however, received a request to put the title on hold, and that is what we have done. We are awaiting further instructions. I do not know how long this will be.”

But here is where it gets tricky.

The Daily Mail chose to redact the name and while Page Six hasn’t been able to independently confirm the name that was accidentally revealed, they reported that Dutch media members who saw the book said it matched an account featured in another royal biography called Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan by Christopher Anderson.

In the book, which came out in 2021, an insider source revealed that it was King Charles, who questioned Archie’s skin colour. While it might be complete hearsay at this point, I can’t say I’m necessarily surprised if the whispers turn out to be correct. Previously, Oprah confirmed that it wasn’t the Queen Elizabeth or Prince Phillip who made those comments so Charles would be my next best bet.

In case you missed it, the public first became aware of the line of questioning after the couple gave a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Harry and Meghan told Oprah that a member of the fam had wondered out loud “how dark” Archie’s skin would be before he was born and Meghan stated that there were “several” conversations about his skin.

Oprah was surprised by the comment, prompting her to clarify: “About how dark your baby is going to be?”

“Potentially, and what that would mean or look like,” Meghan responded.

Despite the awkward line of questioning, Harry promised to never reveal the name of the relative who made the comments.

After the interview aired, many viewers dubbed this family member as “racist”, however in a further interview in 2023, Harry insisted that he or Meghan had never referred to his family as racist.

“There’s a difference between racism and unconscious bias,” he said, speaking to British news channel ITV‘s Tom Bradby.

Regardless of who said what, Meghan Markle has faced a significant amount of racism since joining the royal family from the British public and media, who have consistently punched down on Meghan and pitted her against other wives who have married into the family.

I think it’s fair to say that those who paint the negative media discourse surrounding Meghan — as the only mixed-race woman in the bunch — as just a coincidence is a bit of a cop-out.