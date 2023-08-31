Suits Creator Says The Royal Family Nixed Certain Lines Written For Meghan Markle’s Character

The creator of Suits has spilled some royal tea about what it was like dealing with the British royal family after Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry.

While her seven-season reign as Rachel Zane on the hit legal series only briefly overlapped with her pending status as a Royal, the show’s creator, Aaron Korsh, said the Windsors sometimes weighed in on what Markle could and couldn’t say on the show.

“[The royal family] weighed in on some stuff,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do.

“It was a little irritating.”

Korsh recalled a “particular line of dialogue” that the royal fam requested to be canned, which he initially included as “a nod to [his] in-laws”.

“My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word, ‘poppycock’,” he explained.

“So, in the episode, Mike [Patrick J. Adams] and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, ‘My family would say poppycock.’ And the royal family did not want her saying the word.

“They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth.”

And I, for one, have never seen “poppycock” so many times in my life as I have just now.

According to the Suits creator, he assumed the royal family wanted the line changed “because they didn’t want people cutting things together of Meghan saying ‘cock’.”

So, the word was changed to “bullshit”, which honestly doesn’t have the same je ne sais quoi as ‘poppycock’, if you want my professional opinion.

“There was maybe one or two more things [they asked to be changed], but I can’t remember,” Korsh confessed.

As for how the family got their mitts on the Suits scripts, the well-known producer said he wasn’t 100 per cent sure.

“I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them,” he explained.

But as we all know by now, when it comes to the royal family, where there’s a (Prince) will, there’s a way!