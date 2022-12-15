In a new trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s aptly titled documentary Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex claims the Palace purposely planted stories about her in the media to distract people from other royal-related press. The English Breakfast is PIPING today.

In the spicy batch of clips promoting the release of Harry & Meghan Volume II, Markle and other sources let the Palace HAVE IT. Queen Lizzy is shaking in her grave RN.

“A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they’d go: ‘We’ve gotta make that go away’,” said Markle.

“But there’s real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate on a newspaper front cover and something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”

I wonder what kind of negative press the royals would want out of headlines…

Jenny Afia from UK law firm Shillings also weighed with an opinion of her own, agreeing that Markle was constantly hit with negative press as a distraction from other issues.

“There was a real war against Meghan and I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was a negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people’s agendas,” she said.

“This barrage of negative articles about the breakdown of the relationship with her father was the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her.”

Hell, Markle’s friend Lucy Fraser also had a few things to say in the trailer about the way her bestie was treated by those nasty royals.

“Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace,” she said.

“And so they would feed stories, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favourable stories being printed.”

Pop off bestie.

In case you missed it, the duo divulged a whole heap of goss on issues ranging from how they met each other to royal family drama and racism in part one of the doco.

We counted a total of seven bombshells that we’d never heard before, including the fact that Harry met Meghan while doing a cheeky scroll through Instagram, then politely DMing her, as any modern gentleman would.