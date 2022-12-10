After the first three episodes of their Netflix series dropped on Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already issued a public statement regarding the self-titled six-part show, Harry & Meghan.

One of the central claims Harry and Megan refuted in their statement is that they stepped away from their royal duties due to privacy concerns.

“The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back. This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence,” said the pair’s global press secretary as per 7 News.

“In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.

“They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them.”

Bolstering the couple’s statement is the fact that when they first announced their departure from royal duties, they made no mention of wanting more privacy as per Sky News.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” their 2020 statement read.

However, on the flip side, Meghan did famously tell Oprah in 2021 that “everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic,” insinuating (very fairly) that it was front of mind for her.

If you’re keen for more Harry & Meghan content, check out our list of the seven spiciest moments from the first batch of eps. And yes, it includes *that* controversial curtsy.

There’s also that extremely juicy nugget regarding some sneaky editing which used Harry Potter red carpet footage in place of Harry and Meghan red carpet footage in the series’ trailer.

The remaining three episodes are set to drop on Thursday on Netflix.