Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s aptly titled Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan has landed and it is full of royal tea.

The first couple of episodes of Harry & Meghan have been released and boy are they spicy.

READ MORE Ppl Are Calling Out The Harry & Meghan Doco For Sneaking Misleading Clips Into The Trailer

The duo divulged a whole heap of goss on issues ranging from how they met to family drama and racism. Buckle up guvna, it’s gonna be a wild one.

1. The pair met on social media

I never would have guessed that Harry met Meghan by scrolling through his Instagram like a regular ol’ horndog, but hey, it happened.

“Meg and I had met through Instagram. I was scrolling through my feed,” he said.

“Someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them with the like Snapchat thing … like dog ears.

“I was like, who is that?”

I cannot believe he fell in love with someone using the Snapchat dog filter. Then again it was 2016, who amongst us isn’t guilty of a similar horny crime?

Meghan said she looked through Harry’s feed to see if she vibed before the pair exchanged numbers in the DMs. I relate to this HARD. If a prince was into me I’d be like… lemme double check if he’s got a good IG feed and posts hot pics real quick.

2. Tea on their first date

The couple also shared details of their first date. It was in Soho back in July 2016.

Harry was apparently late to the date and Meghan was fully expecting him to have some kind of “ego”.

“He kept texting saying, ‘I’m in traffic, I’m so sorry’,” said Meghan.

“He was just so fun. Just so refreshingly fun and that was the thing we were like childlike together.”

It’s this childlike joy that Harry says he found so endearing.

“That’s when it hit me,” he said.

“This girl, this woman, is amazing. She’s everything I’ve been looking for.”

3. Harry spoke about getting media attention all his life

He’s definitely his mother’s son because Harry was brutally honest about the paparazzi being in his face all the time.

“The majority of my memories are of being swamped by paparazzi,” he said.

“Within the family, within the system, the advice that’s always given is ‘don’t react. Don’t feed into it.’

“My mum did such a good job in trying to protect us. She took it upon herself to basically confront these people.”

LOVE that he’s starting to refer to the Royals as “the system”.

4. Harry compared Meghan to his mother

Harry said that something he loves about Meghan is that he reminds him of his mother Princess Diana.

“She is so similar to my mum. She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her,” he said.

“I accept that there will be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I’ve done and how I’ve done it.

“But I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family, especially after what happened to my mum.”

Great, now I’m crying.

5. Harry confronted family members over not understanding the racist treatment of Meghan

Harry said a lot of members of his family didn’t think Meghan’s harsh treatment in the media had anything more to do with the fact that she was a royal. If the royal family were to address racism even once, would it kill them?

“As far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well,” he said.

“So it was almost like a rite of passage. Some of the members of the family were like ‘right, but my wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently?’

“‘Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’

“I said the difference here is the race element.”

6. That whole curtsy drama

During one scene, Meghan recalled having to curtsy the first time she met the Queen.

Harry explained the whole process was a bit odd for her, given the fact she’s American.

“How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you will need to curtsy — especially to an American — like that’s weird,” he said.

Meghan then described the moment as being like a “Medieval show” and demonstrated how awfully she curtsied. It was a cute moment of self-deprecating humour, but while she was talking Harry seemed a bit annoyed.

The internet took this scene and ran with it.

This is the moment that Meghan describes meeting the late Queen Elizabeth for the first time and how she did not understand why she needed to curtsy to Harry‘s grandmother…

He looks a little uncomfortable about the whole thing#HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/H9qr7DqwHq — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 8, 2022

Everyone feigning outrage about Meghan's mock curtsy, despite it being INCREDIBLY clear that she was being self-deprecating and taking the piss out of herself, because there is literally not a single thing else to be mad about in the documentary, says it all. #HarryandMeghan — Daniel Falconer (@DanielJFalconer) December 8, 2022

Can we all just drink our chamomile tea and calm down? Most people outside the UK would be nervous as hell if they had to curtsy in front of the Queen after banging her grandson. Give her a break!!!!

7. Meghan spoke about her half-sister Samantha Markle

Meghan addressed her half-sister Samantha Markle, with whom she has no relationship, and apparently hasn’t for years.

“I don’t know your middle name. I don’t know your birthday. You’re telling these people that you raised me, and you’ve coined me ‘Princess Pushy’,” she said.

Meghan revealed that she is, however, close with Samantha’s daughter Ashleigh Hale.