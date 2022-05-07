Content Warning: This article contains brief mentions of alleged sexual violence against minors.

Did someone say (Earl Grey) tea? In a spicy new development for the British Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth II has banned all royals who don’t perform “official public duties” from the balcony during her Platinum Jubilee. Good heavens!

The announcement by Buckingham Palace means Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex won’t be in the frame when Queen Lizzy says “g’day” to the commoners on June 2.

The only peeps in the #coolclub will be Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; William and Kate, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their kids George, Charlotte and Louis.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” the palace said as per the ABC.

Not to be completely snubbed, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said the pair were “excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” as per the New York Post.

Hang on, so they’re still coming? Those absolute mad dogs. Grandma will be fuming!

Obviously the best part of any royal tea-spill is watching royal enthusiasts lose the plot online.

Here’s a nice selection of Queen Lizzy stans going tf off.

Harry and Meghan WILL be attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. I mean God forbid them to allow Her Majesty The Queen to get some attention for a bit. — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) May 6, 2022

Although I’m not happy that the disrespectful, manipulative and passive-aggressive Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the #PlatinumJubilee celebrations, I’m glad that swift action was taken to prevent them from entering the ‘stage’ that is the balcony of Buckingham Palace. — RoyalArjan (@RoyalArjan) May 6, 2022

Talk about FOMO.

Harry & Meghan will attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. You know, the same Queen they trashed for financial gain. — Catherine (@catherine___c) May 6, 2022

At the moment the Platinum Jubilee arrangements seem to be a messy mix-up. The will they won't they theme for H and M and Netflix which is going on at the moment will ruin what we hoped the Jubilee will be all about. Which is to celebrate our Queen. Huge shame. — Angela Levin (@angelalevin1) May 6, 2022

As a consequence of this decision, Queen Elizabeth who is now 96-years-old (what the actual fuck) — can avoid having to stand next to Prince Andrew.

Andrew recently settled a dispute with Virginia Guiffre who alleged the prince raped her when she was 17. Andrew has denied the allegations.

READ MORE Can Snopes Hurry Up And Confirm Whether Joe Biden Ripped A Huge Fart In Front Of A Royal?

The settlement is estimated to be up to AUD$26.5 million.

In January Buckingham Palace released a statement via Instagram revealing Andrew had been stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages, as approved by the Queen herself.

The jubilee will be held on June 2.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.