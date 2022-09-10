King Charles III made his first speech following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The man who is technically now the King of Australia used the speech to pay respects to the former Queen, mention some future aspirations and of course, slip in a mention about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The speech, which ran just under 10 minutes was pre-recorded at Buckingham Palace according to NBC.

“I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow,” Charles’s speech began.

“Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.”

“Wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.

“My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities.”

Charles went on to explain the Royal Family’s title changes and even gave Harry and Meghan a mention later in the speech.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

It’s been widely reported that Camilla (Charles’ wife) and Megan don’t vibe with each other at all.

Camilla is now the Queen Consort, meaning she’s married to the reigning monarch so isn’t technically the queen in the same way Elizabeth II was.

Camilla’s heightened status within the fam could now mean more fuel is poured on the already blazing bonfire that is the #Megxit saga.

It has also been reported that when the Royal Family were called to Elizabeth II’s bedside to say their last goodbyes, Meghan wasn’t invited as per TMZ.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Australia’s Parliament will shut down for two weeks.