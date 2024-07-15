Gird Your Loins, King Charles And Queen Camilla Are Coming Down Under For A Royal Jaunt In October

Everyone stop making tampon jokes because King Charles and Queen Camilla are taking a trip Down Under this October.

It’s a big deal because it’s the first time a reigning monarch has made the trip across the pond since the late Queen popped in to say ‘Yooohoooo’ in 2011.

The King and Queen will head to New South Wales and the ACT — which depending on your opinion of the monarch is good/bad news for everyone else around the country. Then, the royal duo will kick on to Samoa where they will attend the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

To celebrate the news of a royal tour to Australia, King Charles and Queen Camilla posed for some new official portraits in which they wore items that have Aussie significance. In the pics, the King wears the Sovereign’s Badge of the Order of Australia, while the Queen wears the Wattle Brooch which waas given to the late Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Australia in 1954.

From here on in, I will be celebrating and announcing all of my upcoming holidays with my own photoshoot. Consider this your warning. (Image: Millie Pilkington)

While many expected the King and Queen to pop into New Zealand on the trip, a spokesperson said that he has been advised to only do a short trip to Australia following his prostate cancer diagnosis in January, and his continued treatment.

“The King’s doctors have advised that a further extension to Their Majesties’ trip should be avoided at this time, to prioritise His Majesty’s continued recovery,” a royal spokesperson said.

“As with all His Majesty’s recent engagements, his program in both countries will be subject to doctors’ advice, and any necessary modifications on health grounds.

“In close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand Prime Ministers, and with due regard for the pressures of time and logistics, it has therefore been agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only. Their Majesties send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding.”

Although it’s the King and Queen’s first time to Australia as big dawgs, they’ve ventured here before. Back in 2018, Charles and Camilla rocked up to the Gold Coast to help open the Commonwealth Games.